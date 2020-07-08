Families new to the Omaha Public Schools can enroll their student in the district without leaving their car.
On Tuesday, OPS announced that it will hold a drive-thru student enrollment fair for new students or families that need a new school after moving. The service is offered weekdays through Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Teacher Administrative Center parking lot, 3215 Cuming St.
To enroll in school, families will need to bring a birth certificate or I-95, immunization documentation and address verification.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
