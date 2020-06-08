Superintendent Cheryl Logan at an OPS school board meeting (copy)

OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said that starting school a week early "would also allow us to optimize in-person learning time prior to a potential second round of coronavirus activity in early winter when flu season also becomes active." 

Omaha Public School students would return to school one week early this August under a new proposed plan.

The plan will come before the school board next week. If the board approves it, students would return to school Aug. 11 instead of Aug. 18. Winter break would also be extended by one week to accommodate the earlier start.

In a letter sent home to families on Monday, Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the timeline closely mirrors other school districts and area universities' schedules. 

"It would also allow us to optimize in-person learning time prior to a potential second round of coronavirus activity in early winter, when flu season also becomes active," Logan wrote.

Numerous colleges and universities have changed their fall schedules so they give less break time in which a student could go elsewhere, contract the disease and bring it back to campus. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, for instance, plans to hold classes on Labor Day, give some final tests over a weekend and finish the semester by Thanksgiving.

