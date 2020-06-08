Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH. * WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY 81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&