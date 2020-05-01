Members of the Omaha Public Schools board will meet Monday via their electronic devices to vote on the purchase of approximately 54,400 iPads for all OPS students.
The iPads, which will have cellular data capabilities and cases, will cost approximately $27.6 million.
If approved by the board, the purchase will be made largely with money from the federal coronavirus relief bill known as the CARES Act.
Jeremy Maskel, a district spokesman, said OPS still is waiting on the final and official amount of money it will receive from the CARES Act. But district officials anticipate it will be between $20 million and $24 million.
The district, he said, would pay the remaining amount of money for the iPads.
School districts across the country are using the federal money to buy laptops and iPads for students. The CARES Act explicitly states the money can be used to purchase educational technology that helps students and teachers interact.
In the metro, Ralston Public Schools also will use money from the CARES Act to create a one-to-one computer ratio at the high school to help with potential disruptions of school next fall.
The proposal before the OPS school board is to buy iPad Air tablets with Wi-Fi capability and cellular data for $25.7 million. Each iPad costs $472.80 and includes a 3-year warranty that covers services and repairs.
Protective cases for the iPads will cost $1.9 million, according to the proposal.
The district will seek competitive bids for the cellular service provider. That would come before the board at a later date.
Maskel said the devices will be managed with filters for appropriate use.
“The district has several schools with 1-to-1 technology ratios with these safeguards in place,” he said.
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan told her fellow superintendents last week about the district’s intention to make the purchase.
The iPads are intended to help students do distance learning if school is disrupted again in the fall due to the global coronavirus pandemic. They also could be used in the classroom when students return to school.
The Monday meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. A link to the livestream of the meeting can be found on the district’s website, district.ops.org.
