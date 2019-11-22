Lou Ann Goding

Lou Ann Goding, left, a member of the Omaha Public Schools board, speaks at a board meeting in this file photo. Goding has said she won't run for re-election.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

One of the longest-serving members on the Omaha Public Schools board has announced she will not seek re-election.

Lou Ann Goding, who represents Subdistrict 5, said it has been an honor to serve on the board, but it's time to move on to new challenges.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to support families and to meet so many individuals passionate about the education of our city's young people," Goding said in a statement. "I want to thank all the individuals from across the district who have reached out to me over the years." 

Goding joined the board in 2013. During her tenure, she served as president of the board and often used her experience in public accounting and private industry to ask questions about the district's finances

OPS subdistricts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 all are up for re-election in 2020. 

Board President Marque Snow was re-elected in 2018, but earlier this year he announced that he's running for the District 9 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.  

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

