The Omaha Public Schools board has approved a contract extension for Superintendent Cheryl Logan.
The board voted 8-1 to approve the contract, which runs through 2023, during its Wednesday meeting. The sole “no” vote came from school board member Lou Ann Goding, who argued that a superintendent evaluation should be conducted before the board approves a new contract.
Logan joined the district in 2018.
Board President Marque Snow said Logan declined a 3% pay raise, so Logan’s base salary of $300,000 will stay the same. Logan also asked that her car allowance be taken from $12,000 to $6,000 per year.
The option to cash in unused vacation days was an addition to Logan’s contract. Snow said Logan can ask to cash in 20 unused vacation days this year and up to 10 in subsequent years.
Logan said that even though her contract allows her to cash in the days, she hoped conditions will allow her to use her vacation. She thanked the board for the contract extension.
“Omaha is now my home, and I have grown to love it,” Logan said. “Even in a pandemic.”
Goding said the way the contract is written, Logan could get a payout for vacation days that otherwise would be lost, which would be an increase in pay.
Goding said she also was concerned that the school board did not evaluate the superintendent prior to approving the new contract.
Under state law, school boards must evaluate the superintendent at least once during a 12-month period.
Snow said it is difficult to evaluate the superintendent during a pandemic, and he hoped to have the evaluation, the results of which are not public, to school board members next week and approved at another board meeting.
“This, to me, is not an issue,” he said.
Board member Ben Perlman said he asked to begin the superintendent evaluation in March. Board member Tracy Casady said that in the business sector, raises typically follow performance appraisals.
Goding said other school boards, such as the Westside Community Schools board, conducted evaluations and approved contracts this year at the same time.
“For me, it’s a principle thing that you just need to do the right thing,” she said. “And you need to do it following the processes that have been laid out with board-superintendent relations.”
According to school board documents, the school board last year approved Logan’s contract and evaluation during the same meeting on June 17. The Superintendent Pay Transparency Notice was posted June 12, and Snow completed the evaluation the same day as the school board meeting.
The Superintendent Pay Transparency Act requires school boards to make public proposed contracts and amendments and to disclose their expected impact on the budget at least three days before adopting them.
Under the law, school boards must forward contracts to the state.
