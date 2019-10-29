The state's largest school district announced Tuesday it will include late starts and early dismissals as options when weather makes travel unsafe.

Jeremy Maskel, communications director for the Omaha Public Schools, confirmed Tuesday evening the district is making the change.

The district is among several metro-area districts that announced they will consider late starts this year as an option for managing winter weather. Not all of the others are considering early dismissals.

OPS issued the following description of how the school day would be impacted in each case:

Two-hour delayed start

  • All schools will begin classes two hours later than normal and dismiss at the regular time.
  • Morning-only early childhood programs will be canceled for the day.
  • Kids Club will not be available before a late start.
  • All before-school extracurricular activities will be canceled.
  • Buses will run routes two hours later than normal in the morning and as-scheduled at dismissal.
  • Breakfasts will not be served before the late start. Lunch will be served.

Two-hour early dismissal

  • All schools will dismiss two hours earlier than their normal dismissal time.
  • Afternoon-only early childhood programs will be canceled for the day.
  • All after-school activities will be canceled.
  • Breakfast and lunch will be served.
  • Kids Club would not be available following an early dismissal.
  • Buses will run as scheduled in the morning and two hours earlier than normal at dismissal.

