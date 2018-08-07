Clutching a well-loved, gray stuffed bunny, first-grader Dani Carston didn’t hold back when asked what she’s looking forward to this school year.
“Everything!” she said.
At Howard Kennedy Elementary, “everything” includes a first for the Omaha Public Schools: A Wi-Fi bus that will bring the Internet and tablets to Dani’s school and other locations in the community.
Dani got a chance to climb aboard the bus at a back-to-school event Monday night.
The bus is a former bookmobile refashioned with an Internet connection and 15 Microsoft tablets. The seats have been replaced with stuffed stools, and low countertops provide young students easy access to the tablets.
The roving Wi-Fi-on-wheels project is a partnership between OPS and Cox Communications and has been in the works for more than two years.
The bus will park outside Kennedy and Wakonda schools, as well as churches and community centers, several times a week, giving kids, their families and other authorized users access to a free Internet signal. Kids can tap into the technology to work on school projects; take science, technology, engineering and math classes; or sit in on a lesson about using social media responsibly.
“This is great. I’m really excited,” said Dani’s mom, Sonja Carston. “She’s been here since pre-K, and we’ve just fallen in love with this school.”
Parents could make use of the connection for a variety of reasons, from helping their children navigate social media sites to taking care of job-related matters, said Rob Dickson, OPS’s executive director of information management systems.
Officials say it’s an innovative way to bridge the digital divide, the gap between those who have ready access to technology and the Internet, and those who don’t.
“ Our kids need it, this is not an extra for them, this is something that will help them compete with students all over the world,” said OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan.
Households in northeast Omaha are less likely to have Internet access at home, compared to other parts of Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
An analysis of 2014 Census Bureau data by David Drozd, a demographer at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, showed that slightly more than 60 percent of northeast Omaha households had a broadband Internet subscription, compared to 74.8 percent of households statewide, 84.8 percent in southwest Douglas County and 86.8 percent in Sarpy County.
Monday, Cox representatives also handed out fliers advertising the company’s Connect2Compete low-cost Internet program for qualifying families.
Kennedy and Wakonda, in north Omaha, are among OPS’s designated turnaround schools. Both serve a high population of kids growing up in poverty and have struggled to raise student achievement.
Wakonda, at 48th Street and Curtis Avenue, received a $1.6 million federal school improvement grant in 2015. Kennedy, near 30th and Binney Streets, is the neighborhood school attached to the 75 North project, an ambitious plan to reinvent the surrounding Highlander neighborhood with new housing, community services and local businesses.
“This bus, this tool, is an extension of our concern and our care for the children of this school, the children of this community,” said Othello Meadows, the executive director of the 75 North Revitalization Corp. “We’ve always talked about this neighborhood wrapping its arms around this school, and supporting it and lifting it up. And this is a tangible example of bringing learning outside the classroom into the community.”
Both turnaround plans have included staff shake-ups, including new principals and longer school days. Wednesday is the first day of school for Kennedy students, a week earlier than most OPS schools.
Cynthia Chambers checked out the bus with her three kids, as teachers Rebecca Chambers and Keegan Korf showed parents how to sign up for ClassDojo, an app that updates families on school activities.
Chambers, whose family mainly accesses the Internet via their cellphone data plans, said the bus is an exciting addition.
“It’s something new and hands-on for the kids,” she said.
The bus, which cost about $144,000, was funded by grants from a state broadband program and an educational services unit program. Cox will provide free Internet for five years.
The project faced some skeptics, including a Nebraska Public Service Commission member and an OPS board member who wondered whether the money was best spent on a bus that could serve only a small number of kids.
For the cost, OPS and Cox could have installed Internet in the homes of hundreds of low-income families, Public Service Commission member Crystal Rhoades previously said. The Public Service Commission administers the state broadband program and approved the grant to OPS and Cox in a 2-1 vote in September 2016, with Rhoades dissenting.
