The Omaha Public Schools face a daunting year, with more budget cuts and searches for a fix to the district’s underfunded pension system on the horizon.
And now the district is on the hunt for a new chief financial officer, too.
OPS spokeswoman Monique Farmer confirmed Thursday that CFO Connie Knoche has resigned. Farmer did not provide a reason for the resignation.
This is the first Cabinet-level staff turnover in OPS since new Superintendent Cheryl Logan started in July.
“We extend our sincerest thank you to Connie for her service to the Omaha Public Schools, our staff, our students and our families,” Farmer said in a statement.
“The chief financial officer position is an important role, particularly in our current environment of budget cuts, seeking relief from the annual required payment to our pension fund and an upcoming audit,” she continued. “That said, we are seeking temporary support from a trusted financial services provider who can partner with us in the interim and support our needs.”
In an email, Knoche called her time at OPS “challenging and rewarding.”
“I had the opportunity to work with dedicated and dynamic people who were so inspiring,” she said. “I enjoyed the experience and wish them well.”
District officials are working on finding a new, permanent CFO, Farmer said.
“District leadership is committed to finding the right talent to fill the permanent chief financial officer position,” Farmer said.
Knoche was hired in February 2015 by then-Superintendent Mark Evans. She replaced Dennis Pool, the district’s longtime assistant superintendent for finance, when he retired.
Before coming to OPS, she was the director of finance for the Lincoln Public Schools, a state aid consultant for the Nebraska Department of Education and a budget coordinator for the State Auditor’s Office.
Knoche’s salary this year is $191,175.
Earlier this year, the district cut nearly $30 million from its $617 million annual budget, a process that Knoche helped preside over, and officials have warned that more budget reductions will have to be made to balance the 2019-20 budget.
And OPS continues to wrestle with what to do about its underfunded pension system. OPS has its own pension system, making it an outlier in Nebraska, where other school districts pool together in one statewide pension system.
The Omaha Public Schools Employee Retirement System is funded at about 64 percent of its obligations, and OPS’s current budget woes are due in part to larger-than-expected payments the district has to contribute to the fund.
The district had to cover about $18.7 million this year in pension contributions, a figure that is projected to grow to nearly $27 million by 2022.
An OPS proposal to issue $300 million worth of pension obligation bonds to infuse the system with cash was shot down by the Nebraska Legislature in the spring, sending district officials back to the drawing board to figure out how to shore up the pension system without blowing a hole in OPS’s budget each year.
Numerous solutions have been floated, from legislative fixes to a levy override that would allow OPS to raise more revenue through property taxes.
To correct the pension problem I would simply recommend that retirement starts at age 67 and not before 60 at anytime. Same goes for other local/State/Federal agencies as well.
With all these financial woes, eliminating jobs, ,etc., and yet they are going ahead with tearing down a perfectly good building at 60th and L and putting a new one there. I know that a bond issues passed to do this but why don't they take that money and do whatever repairs need to be done at the old Ryan High School instead? I'm pretty sure it would be a lot more cost effective than tearing the building down and putting up a new one....
