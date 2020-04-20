We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Omaha Public Schools has joined other school districts in the metro area in shortening the school year because of the coronavirus.

The OPS board on Monday night approved moving the final day of school to May 15, from May 22.

The change will result in additional professional development days for teachers and staff. OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said staff will learn best practices for virtual learning.

Staff wages and benefits will not change, nor will the number of teacher days, Logan said.

The school board also approved the purchase of 2,000 iPads with cellular data capabilities for $1.3 million for summer school.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt has advised local district leaders to draw up contingency plans in case the coronavirus crisis lingers into next school year.

“We know our staff, families and community have many questions about what the start of the school year this fall could look like,” Logan said. “With conditions changing daily, it is too soon for any of us to know.”

Logan said the district is planning for various scenarios and working to remove obstacles some families have with technology and connectivity.

Millard, Bellevue, Westside and Elkhorn all moved up their last day for students.

In Millard, the last day for seniors will be May 12, up from May 20. The rest of students will be done May 14, up from May 29. In a typical year, if schools don’t need to make up snow days, the district lets out ahead of that calendar date.

Millard changed for several reasons, Superintendent Jim Sutfin said. One reason is logistics: Students will need to return computers, textbooks, musical instruments and the like. District officials will need time to receive and sanitize materials, while complying with group size restrictions.

He said that by dismissing students early, teachers will have time to review and evaluate how the distance learning went and look ahead to next year.

Sutfin said that if students need time to turn in assignments that they missed or were late because of the difficulties of learning online, the change will provide some leeway. Students will have until May 18 to turn in any assignments.

Bellevue moved the last day up for students from May 21 to May 15; Westside from May 22 to May 13; and Elkhorn from May 22 to May 15.

Ralston notified parents that it would not change the last day for students, May 21. Springfield Platteview is sticking to its calendar end date of May 13 for seniors and May 21 for all other students.

In Papillion-La Vista, the last day for kindergarten through 11th grade students remains unchanged. It will be May 22.