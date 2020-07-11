The Omaha Public Schools board is scheduled Monday to consider another high-dollar settlement involving a former predatory elementary school teacher.
The settlement, which would go to a student and her mother, would be for $935,000. It relates to assaults committed by Gregory Sedlacek, who is serving 40 to 65 years in prison for molesting six students at Fontenelle Elementary School.
Sedlacek was arrested in November 2018 after other teachers saw him with his hand up the dress of a first grader on the playground. Interviews later revealed that he had assaulted at least six students, ages 6 and 7, in classrooms and on the playground at the school.
Last month, the OPS board approved a $625,000 settlement with the family of another student Sedlacek assaulted.
That settlement was to be paid by the district’s insurance carrier. The insurance carrier will cover 75% of the $935,000 settlement, and the district will cover 25%, a district spokesman said.
At least three claims were filed against the district in the wake of Sedlacek’s arrest. The claims alleged that the district, through negligence, had failed to protect students from Sedlacek.
The claims said the district failed to properly vet Sedlacek before hiring him in 2016. He had earlier been fired from a school district on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota for excessively hugging and tickling students. He also had been dismissed from a Catholic seminary after church officials learned of the South Dakota firing.
The claims also alleged that the district failed to train staff to spot Sedlacek’s grooming behavior and that the district’s policies on reporting abuse did not conform with state law.
Eric Nelson, the principal of Fontenelle at the time of Sedlacek’s assaults, resigned his position. Earlier this year, Nelson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the district’s Teacher Administrative Center at 3215 Cuming St. The meeting will be streamed at district.ops.org/BOARDOFEDUCATION/OPSBoardStream.aspx
