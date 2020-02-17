The Omaha Public Schools board will consider amending its budget to spend an additional $37 million on things like curriculum and classroom materials.

The money would come from the district's larger-than-anticipated rainy-day fund. A special budget hearing on the proposal has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the board is expected to vote during the regular meeting later that night.

The $37 million would be spent on items that are in alignment with the district's new strategic plan, which the school board approved earlier this month. The money would be spent in areas like curriculum, technology, classroom materials, security, transportation and maintenance.

After cutting costs in 2017-2018, the district had an excess in the rainy-day fund due to lower spending during the 2018-2019 budget year, district officials said. 

The district had planned to spend $21.6 million on textbook adoption and technology, but  OPS wasn't ready to do so during the 2018-2019 budget, according to documents from the district.

Approximately 195 positions went unfilled during the 2018-2019 year, and employee turnover led to a savings of approximately $15 million. Several leadership positions were also not filled when planned, saving money.

Cost reductions in 2017-18 also caused the district to have a more cautious approach to spending in 2018-19, according to a presentation to the school board.

At a school board meeting in November, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan expressed surprise at how much money the district was able to save, which she said was the result of "cost containment and careful stewardship of the resources from the taxpayers of Omaha.”

At the same meeting, school board member Lou Ann Goding asked district officials to bring the board a list of what was going to be done with the money. She said the money could be used to help current OPS students, lower the district's property tax levy or be paid into the district's pension fund, which has an $800 million-plus shortfall. 

A board policy says the district should keep between 10% and 20% of the prior year’s general operating fund expenses in the rainy-day fund. But for fiscal year 2019, it was 27.26% of the prior year's general-fund expenses.

District policy also requires excess funds to be used for one-time expenses.

Scott Roberts, the district's chief financial officer, told the school board earlier this month that state statute sets an allowable reserve at 20% for school districts of OPS's size. 

The budget amendment would bring reserves into compliance with policy, Roberts said. 

Here's how district officials said they'll spend the $37 million:

Early literacy

$4.5 million

Supports the district's early literacy focus and provides improvements to all early childhood through third-grade classrooms. Includes items like organizational bins, instructional rugs, flexible seating, pocket charts, alternative lighting, dry erase student boards and hands-on learning materials.

Support for adoption of new English language arts curriculum 

$2 million

Purchase more literacy materials for all kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms. Allows for curriculum consultants to be on-site to support teachers and administrators with curriculum implementation.

Curriculum extension for math and science

$1.6 million

Extends the current curriculum in math for another two years and science for another three years for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Technology

$6.5 million

Improves student access to technology in all elementary schools. It also standardizes minimum technology standards across all district elementary schools. 

Multisensory classroom materials

$5.3 million

Standardize the equipment in 919 pre-kindergarten through third-grade classrooms. The materials help language development, cognitive growth, motor skills and problem-solving skills.

Examples include: noise-reduction headphones, sensory balls, scented putty, rockers and swings, gel floor tiles, weighted blankets and lap pads, and light filters and projectors.

Classroom upgrades at turn-around schools

$1.5 million

As part of the district's strategic plan, the district has a turnaround model for seven of the lowest-performing elementary schools, starting with three schools for the 2020-21 school year.

Drywall repairs, fresh paint, new carpet, upgraded lighting, HVAC and other maintenance will be done at the schools identified for the turnaround model. An OPS spokesman has said more details will be released later on which schools are targeted for turnaround.

Security

$8.4 million

Replace the current security system with updated technology. 

Network security and data center upgrades

$2.5 million

Broadband upgrades for all elementary schools. Equipment to enhance security and functionality of current network.

Student transportation

$2.5 million

Replace 15 school buses, originally purchased in 2004. A bus-tracking app is being added to all OPS-owned buses.

Support and maintenance

$2.2 million

Items include 23 new and replacement maintenance vehicles.

