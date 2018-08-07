New process, same result.
Jacobs Project Management Co. once again emerged as the top choice to receive a multimillion-dollar contract to manage the $409.9 million in construction projects approved by Omaha Public Schools voters in May.
In June, the school board voted 6-3 against a recommendation to hire Jacobs, with several members saying the selection process wasn’t thorough enough. The district then issued a new request for proposals and appointed a new evaluation committee.
The new committee, which included board member Shavonna Holman, Superintendent Cheryl Logan and seven OPS administrators, came to the same conclusion as its predecessor and recommended that the board hire Jacobs to manage the construction program.
On Monday night, the board unanimously approved a consent agenda item accepting the recommendation to hire Jacobs.
Jacobs also was in charge of the district’s 1999 and 2014 bond-funded construction programs.
For the 2014, Phase 1 program, Jacobs was paid $15.9 million, or 3.79 percent of the $421 million in bonds approved by voters. The firm oversaw the design, construction and completion of those projects.
With the selection of a project manager, OPS should be able to move forward with some Phase 2 construction projects. Now-retired Superintendent Mark Evans had previously warned the board that delaying the hiring of a bond manager could push back construction schedules.
The board will still have to negotiate and approve a final contract with Jacobs.
The program manager will juggle a number of duties, including handling construction budgets, scheduling work, managing bids, inspecting construction and running the economic inclusion program intended to provide a more equal playing field for small and local contractors competing for work.
This time around, seven firms submitted proposals to OPS. They were: Jacobs, Burlington Capital Construction Services LLC, H.J. Russell & Co., Project Advocates LLC, Project Control, Tetrad Property Group and Skanska USA Building Inc.
The selection committee read and graded all submissions, and Jacobs, Skanska and Project Control were invited to interview with OPS. Once again, Jacobs received the top score.
But even the second time around, the decision wasn’t without controversy.
During the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting, several speakers asked why several local or minority-owned companies were passed over in favor of Jacobs.
