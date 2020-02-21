The Omaha Public Schools board gave district officials the green light to spend an additional $37 million on things like curriculum and classroom materials.
The board voted 7-0 Thursday to amend the district’s budget. Board members Nancy Kratky and Amanda Ryan were absent.
The money is coming from the district’s reserve fund, which is larger than planned because of savings. While board policy says the district should keep between 10% and 20% of the prior year’s general operating fund expenses in the rainy day fund, this year’s fund stands at 27.26%.
Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the savings came as the result of careful review last year of district contracts, cost containment and a cautious approach to spending.
“In other words, some things were delayed to make sure those investments were worth making,” Logan said.
The district had planned to spend $21.6 million on textbook adoption and technology but didn’t do so last school year. About 195 positions also went unfilled last year.
With the official go-ahead from the school board, district leaders will now spend the $37 million in areas like curriculum, technology, classroom materials, security, transportation and maintenance.
The items align with the district’s new strategic plan, which was approved earlier this month.
For example, in the plan the district has a turnaround model for seven of the lowest-performing elementary schools, starting with three schools for the 2020-21 school year.
The district will spend $1.5 million on drywall repairs, fresh paint, new carpet, upgraded lighting, HVAC and other maintenance at the schools.
The elementary schools identified for the turnaround for the next school year are Belvedere, Fontenelle and Minne Lusa.
“These investments are needed and will make a difference, especially at those schools,” Logan said.
Board member Lou Ann Goding said she’s heard some people question why the district isn’t putting the $37 million into the district’s pension fund, which has an $800 million-plus shortfall.
Scott Roberts, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district has already set aside money for the district’s required payment into the pension fund. The exact amount required will be determined in May, but Roberts said the district anticipates paying the full, budgeted amount, which will most likely be sufficient to cover or exceed the required payment.
Last year the required payment was about $18 million, but the district budgeted and paid $21.3 million.
Another board member, Ben Perlman, questioned why OPS increased its tax levy by about $0.0016 in September when the district is now finding itself with $37 million in extra money. Perlman had voted against the levy increase.
Moving forward, Perlman said the school board and district officials need to examine every penny they’re spending and be mindful about how much they are taxing homeowners.
“When we talk about property tax reform and school finance reform in the state, it’s us who are really driving the amount of money that homeowners are paying,” he said.
