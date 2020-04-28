The dates and times of the virtual graduations for the seven high schools in the Omaha Public Schools district have been announced.

The May ceremonies will be streamed online. Information about accessing the livestream will be shared by email and posted on the district's website. 

Jeremy Maskel, a district spokesman, said the virtual ceremonies will include many of the components of a traditional graduation ceremony.

"Student, school and district leaders will each offer a message for the Class of 2020, and then students' names will be read aloud," he said. 

OPS has reserved space at Baxter Arena for in-person celebrations in August if crowds are allowed to gather by then. Those dates are Aug. 1, 3 and 4.

OPS won't hold traditional ceremonies in May because of advice from health experts to limit crowds in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The dates and times of the virtual ceremonies:

Benson High School 

May 27 at 4 p.m.

Bryan High School

May 27 at 6 p.m.

Burke High School

May 28 at 4 p.m.

Central High School

May 28 at 6 p.m.

North High School

May 29 at 4 p.m.

Northwest High School

May 29 at 6 p.m.

South High School

May 30 at 2 p.m. 

