For Omaha Bryan High School graduate James Valencia-Soethout, missing out on a live graduation ceremony was more than being denied the pomp and circumstance.

His grandfather, dying from lymphoma last October, expressed regret that, come spring, he would miss his grandson James walking across the stage.

After Louis Valencia, a respected Omaha fire captain, died at age 59, James was determined to make that walk. He knew his grandfather would be there on stage with him in spirit.

But COVID-19 had other ideas.

District officials canceled the live graduation ceremony, rescheduling it tentatively for later in the summer.

So, James’ relatives gathered Wednesday evening around the TV in the backyard to watch the recorded ceremony and eat shrimp kebabs and fajitas.

James’ mother, Rosa Valencia, was disappointed that her son did not get to walk the stage.

“I’m heartbroken. He’s my first child,” Valencia said.

Similar gatherings took place all over the city as the Omaha Public Schools put the final touches on the school year, streaming virtual graduations for all seven high schools.

It was not the send-off for which kids or parents had hoped.

And it made for a different, even surreal, experience for many.

The caps went airborne one at a time. Families held smaller-than-usual graduation cookouts and get-togethers to watch the prerecorded ceremonies on TVs and computer screens.

Speeches mentioned the weirdness of the times.

Benson High School Principal Tom Wagner told his school’s graduates that they succeeded despite unusual circumstances “that have thrown you and your families’ lives into complete tailspins.”

“But you fought and you struggled and you succeeded and you didn’t give up,” Wagner said. “Don’t ever, ever lose that fighting spirit, Bunnies.”

OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s recorded message mixed humor, praise and encouragement.

Logan noted the Class of 2020 is made up of children born and graduating between two extraordinary events in the United States. They were born after the 9/11 terror attacks, and they’re graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Logan said there are advantages to a virtual graduation.

“The two top of mine are the fast-forward feature during speeches and grabbing some chip and dip during speeches,” she said.

She told students that she was speaking on behalf of all the teachers who helped them reach this point, and she credited parents as the students’ first teachers.

Life is like a movie, Logan said.

“This one, whether it was a blockbuster or there are parts of it you think ‘Hey, wish I could have a second or third take,’ is over. And I hope that your next step, whether it’s college, work, the military or some combination thereof, your next feature film starring you is epic.”

Omaha Benson High School class president Aye Aye Nying came to America a decade ago and didn’t speak any English.

Her Karen family fled with her from a refugee camp in Thailand.

Now a capable English speaker, she had hoped to deliver her speech live to classmates. Instead, she had to record it.

Nying offered words of encouragement.

“Don’t be discouraged by the pandemic we’re going through,” Nying told her classmates. “Trust me, fellow graduates, if we can make it to this day, we can make it anywhere.”

For many students, it’s the abrupt end to the school year, the missed goodbyes, that they regret the most.

Aixa Flores-Dominguez, senior class president at Omaha South High, said she and stressed-out classmates were happy to go on spring break in March.

They didn’t realize it would be their last time in school together, she said.

“I just wanted to get out of school. I was like, I need a break right now,” Flores-Dominguez said.

Like other school districts across the state, OPS officials subsequently shut down buildings, and students finished the year in distance learning from their homes.

“Now looking back on it, I’m really sad that we didn’t ever get that feeling of knowing that we were actually having our last day of school,” Flores-Dominguez said.

That hurts more than the missed athletics and events, she said, “because you didn’t get to say your final goodbyes to a lot of people that you know you’re not going to see forever or for a very long time.”

Flores-Dominguez was born in Mexico and moved to the United States when she was 2.

She has a full scholarship to Columbia University in New York City, but she’s not sure yet if she’ll actually move there in the fall.

The city is a hot spot for the virus right now, she said.

For the OPS graduates, there’s still a chance they may say their goodbyes in person.

District officials have reserved space at Baxter Arena for in-person celebrations in August if crowds are allowed to gather by then. Those dates are Aug. 1, 3 and 4.

James Valencia-Soethout hopes the district can make those celebrations happen.

The virtual graduation was the best that could be done under the circumstances, he said.

But he wishes he could have crossed the stage for Papa Louis.

“I would have been thinking of him,” James said. “I know he’s still proud, but it would have been nice to get the walk.”

His grandmother, Kathy Valencia, said James and her husband had been “inseparable.”

She and Louis Valencia spent a lot of time helping at the GI Forum, and James would come along.

The boy learned from his personable grandfather how to interact with people and earn their respect, she said.

James learned from his grandfather how to shake someone’s hand and look them in the eye.

“He never really lectured me on how to be a good person,” James said, “but just being around him, he paved the way for me to be that way. He was a great people person. When he talked to someone, they would feel like they were his best friend.”

Despite James’ reluctance, his mom made sure he wore his Bryan-green cap and gown for the family gathering.

The family had a long wait for the narrators to reach the students with “V” last names.

When James’ name and picture finally appeared on the screen, the family cheered and clapped.

James tossed his cap into the air.

If things work out, he’ll wear a different kind of hat someday, same as his grandfather.

He plans to study fire science at Metropolitan Community College.

“When he passed, I kinda just felt like I should follow in his footsteps,” James said. “Because he did so much. Now I really want to do it, to get that badge and be the same as what he was. It’d be special to become a firefighter.”