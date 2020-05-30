The death of his grandfather last fall added a touch of sadness to James’ graduation. James had a special relationship with his grandfather, Louis Valencia, shown here in 2002 with 5-month-old James after the Omaha Fire Department’s promotion and badge ceremony. Valencia knew he would miss his grandson’s graduation and regretted he would not see him walk the stage.
James Louis Valencia-Soethout checks his phone during his graduation from Omaha Bryan.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rosa Valencia, left, talks to her son James Valencia-Soethout before his virtual graduation.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Family and friends watch James Valencia-Soethout graduate from Omaha Bryan from their backyard.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rosa Valencia connects a TV to a tablet to stream the graduation ceremony.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The death of his grandfather last fall added a touch of sadness to James’ graduation. James had a special relationship with his grandfather, Louis Valencia, shown here in 2002 with 5-month-old James after the Omaha Fire Department’s promotion and badge ceremony. Valencia knew he would miss his grandson’s graduation and regretted he would not see him walk the stage.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
James Louis Valencia-Soethout grows tired of photos after his graduation.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
James Louis Valencia-Soethout wears his cap and gown after his graduation.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rosa Valencia, right, talks to her son during the ceremony.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
James with his mother, Rosa Valencia. “I’m heartbroken,” she said of the substitute graduation. “He’s my first child.”
James’ mother, Rosa Valencia, was disappointed that her son did not get to walk the stage.
“I’m heartbroken. He’s my first child,” Valencia said.
Similar gatherings took place all over the city as the Omaha Public Schools put the final touches on the school year, streaming virtual graduations for all seven high schools.
It was not the send-off for which kids or parents had hoped.
And it made for a different, even surreal, experience for many.
The caps went airborne one at a time. Families held smaller-than-usual graduation cookouts and get-togethers to watch the prerecorded ceremonies on TVs and computer screens.
Speeches mentioned the weirdness of the times.
Benson High School Principal Tom Wagner told his school’s graduates that they succeeded despite unusual circumstances “that have thrown you and your families’ lives into complete tailspins.”
“But you fought and you struggled and you succeeded and you didn’t give up,” Wagner said. “Don’t ever, ever lose that fighting spirit, Bunnies.”
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s recorded message mixed humor, praise and encouragement.
Logan noted the Class of 2020 is made up of children born and graduating between two extraordinary events in the United States. They were born after the 9/11 terror attacks, and they’re graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Logan said there are advantages to a virtual graduation.
“The two top of mine are the fast-forward feature during speeches and grabbing some chip and dip during speeches,” she said.
She told students that she was speaking on behalf of all the teachers who helped them reach this point, and she credited parents as the students’ first teachers.
Life is like a movie, Logan said.
“This one, whether it was a blockbuster or there are parts of it you think ‘Hey, wish I could have a second or third take,’ is over. And I hope that your next step, whether it’s college, work, the military or some combination thereof, your next feature film starring you is epic.”
Omaha Benson High School class president Aye Aye Nying came to America a decade ago and didn’t speak any English.
Her Karen family fled with her from a refugee camp in Thailand.
Now a capable English speaker, she had hoped to deliver her speech live to classmates. Instead, she had to record it.
Nying offered words of encouragement.
“Don’t be discouraged by the pandemic we’re going through,” Nying told her classmates. “Trust me, fellow graduates, if we can make it to this day, we can make it anywhere.”
For many students, it’s the abrupt end to the school year, the missed goodbyes, that they regret the most.
Aixa Flores-Dominguez, senior class president at Omaha South High, said she and stressed-out classmates were happy to go on spring break in March.
They didn’t realize it would be their last time in school together, she said.
“I just wanted to get out of school. I was like, I need a break right now,” Flores-Dominguez said.
Like other school districts across the state, OPS officials subsequently shut down buildings, and students finished the year in distance learning from their homes.
“Now looking back on it, I’m really sad that we didn’t ever get that feeling of knowing that we were actually having our last day of school,” Flores-Dominguez said.
That hurts more than the missed athletics and events, she said, “because you didn’t get to say your final goodbyes to a lot of people that you know you’re not going to see forever or for a very long time.”
Flores-Dominguez was born in Mexico and moved to the United States when she was 2.
She has a full scholarship to Columbia University in New York City, but she’s not sure yet if she’ll actually move there in the fall.
The city is a hot spot for the virus right now, she said.
For the OPS graduates, there’s still a chance they may say their goodbyes in person.
District officials have reserved space at Baxter Arena for in-person celebrations in August if crowds are allowed to gather by then. Those dates are Aug. 1, 3 and 4.
James Valencia-Soethout hopes the district can make those celebrations happen.
The virtual graduation was the best that could be done under the circumstances, he said.
But he wishes he could have crossed the stage for Papa Louis.
“I would have been thinking of him,” James said. “I know he’s still proud, but it would have been nice to get the walk.”
His grandmother, Kathy Valencia, said James and her husband had been “inseparable.”
She and Louis Valencia spent a lot of time helping at the GI Forum, and James would come along.
The boy learned from his personable grandfather how to interact with people and earn their respect, she said.
James learned from his grandfather how to shake someone’s hand and look them in the eye.
“He never really lectured me on how to be a good person,” James said, “but just being around him, he paved the way for me to be that way. He was a great people person. When he talked to someone, they would feel like they were his best friend.”
Despite James’ reluctance, his mom made sure he wore his Bryan-green cap and gown for the family gathering.
The family had a long wait for the narrators to reach the students with “V” last names.
When James’ name and picture finally appeared on the screen, the family cheered and clapped.
James tossed his cap into the air.
If things work out, he’ll wear a different kind of hat someday, same as his grandfather.
He plans to study fire science at Metropolitan Community College.
“When he passed, I kinda just felt like I should follow in his footsteps,” James said. “Because he did so much. Now I really want to do it, to get that badge and be the same as what he was. It’d be special to become a firefighter.”
1 of 30
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Ameya Shelby
It’s a big, bad world out there. So, while we aspire for greatness and live a life rich with meaning, we must also remember to keep the ones we love close. Without them, we wouldn’t be here today. And the future wouldn’t be as bright as it is right now.
(Former North Carolina State basketball coach Jim) Valvano talked about what it means to have a great day.
Coach said that one should laugh, cry and think every single day, and that these would then be known as “great” and “fulfilling” days.
As I was listening to (his famous ESPY) speech it struck me that Coach was telling everyone to be alive every day. ... The St. Albert community has provided each of us with a platform to strive to be the best versions of ourselves, and to truly be alive. St. Albert is a place where we could all be who we wanted to be.
During my last four years of high school, Benson has been many things for me. Benson has been a place of love, diversity, struggles and a lot of learning, but most of all, Benson has been a second home to me and many more.
At Central, we refuse to shy away from controversy. On Nov. 11, 2016, 1,000-plus students walked out of school to rally around love and our shared beliefs that our state and our country deserved better, that we, the students, deserve better. We refused to sit back and have our voices suppressed, and took it upon ourselves to enact change. That night, we made national news.
My parents instilled in me the power and willingness to succeed. I knew that they did not leave their home, halfway across the globe, for me to pass up on opportunities bestowed on me. They didn’t cross borders for me to hang my head in shame when someone looked down upon me simply because of the color of my skin. I have learned that in this country, I will forever have to work twice as hard as those around me until the prejudice and hate toward my people has vanished.
Be open-minded. I feel that a major problem in this world today is that most people are so closed off in their ideals. They surround themselves with others who feel the same way as themselves. There’s nothing wrong with hanging around people who you have something in common with, but when in the presence of someone who differs from you, instead of being so quick to argue, hear their side of things.
The world has gone through some crazy changes throughout the four years we’ve been in high school. From the beginning of our freshman year with the Ferguson protests and the legalization of same-sex marriage. From Trump winning the election to the Cubs winning the World Series. From the Black Lives Matter movement, to the #MeToo movement, to the March for Our Lives, and every movement in between.
Now, more than ever, it is imperative to get involved in our future.
How many times have you said “I go to Platteview” and someone responds with “yeah, Plattsmouth.” How annoying, huh? I have always corrected them, letting them know exactly where we are and what we stand for.
Use your hands to pray and build your spiritual relationships, to study and foster your intellect, to stay socially aware and act on injustice, to build community, and to grow through wise freedom. Give to your communities in service. Stand up for what you believe in. Use your hands to unify and empower. Use your hands as future lawyers, doctors, politicians, scientists, actors and entrepreneurs to bring light to others’ lives.
Today is the same day Amelia Earhart set out on her trip across the Atlantic, and I thought maybe I could make some connection saying that just like her we are setting off on a journey to never ... be seen ... again. ... Nope, can’t use that.
No matter what struggles we face in life, we will remain positive, determined and compassionate as we decide our futures. We will show the world what women of Mercy are made of as we work to make it a better place.
For those of you who don’t know, for our senior prank we camped out overnight at Marian and sat back in lawn chairs as our class dad grilled some barbecue for us at 4 a.m. while we commenced “operation take back upper lot.” As Principal (Susan Spethman) Sullivan even said, “A grill! How INNOCENT!” It was an obvious success when she also let it slip that we are her favorite class.
In our lifetime alone, we have witnessed a terrorist attack that shook the world to its core, the first black president of the United States and students fighting for what they believe in. We have seen the beginning of marriage equality, and have taken the initial steps to slim the wage gap. ... We have seen our world push to be more accepting of and welcoming to all people.
Being a patriot of the United States demands civic engagement. It is important that we stay informed and participate to the fullest extent in our republic. We have a responsibility to help our community because America is not simply a place, it is a people. The ways that we help those people will look different for all of us, but we will all be united in the same goal of making this country the best that it can be.
Unlike many of you, I am actually not a native Nebraskan. Before moving here my freshman year, my view of Omaha was basically one gigantic corn field with a single barrel of hay labeled, “Omaha” ... so it’s pretty safe to say I had a few misconceptions. ... Instead, I found a place where I would experience warm welcomes, endless opportunities and only a little bit of corn.
We were passionate. With issues like gun violence, civil rights, global warming and government corruption filling up our Twitter feeds, Elkhorn students proved that they were not only apt to engage in honest, respectful conversations inside and out of the classroom but were truly passionate about their stance and opinions on issues affecting the nation. We had new clubs form, such as Students of Service, Agents of Change and Going Green for the Greater Good, that are dedicated to solving problems within the nation. Led by eager individuals seeking to make a difference, these clubs have impacted the Elkhorn community and enacted a wave of positive change.
I’m sorry Forrest (Gump) but your mama was wrong. Unlike a box of chocolates, life has a completely unpredictable nature. It is constantly shaping and changing as an individual shapes and changes themselves throughout their own life. There are countless paths an individual can take, and the options are not only those that have been set in front of us. ... Life isn’t like a box of chocolates, because you never know what you’re gonna get, but you do have a say in the matter.
When you look back on high school, you won’t remember the countless days spent in your fifth hour or the amount of times your teacher said, “This will be on the test,” and then it wasn’t. So, what will you remember? You’ll remember how many times you had to walk behind that one person in the hallway as they walked negative miles per hour. You’ll remember that first time you freaked out when Mr. Reposa stopped you in the hallway to look for a pass, which would ultimately cultivate a friendship. You’ll remember the late night drives back from your activities and the stories that went along with them.
We must never forget to appreciate the little things. A smile, a cup of coffee, an inside joke about the Bennington lice epidemic, not parking at the bus barn. So, we’d like to thank everyone here for all of the little things. They have made a big difference.
When we look around us, it seems that civility is a dead art. We see interactions, especially on social media and online, that show too often our lack of respect and disregard for our fellow men. Let’s change that: Let us express ourselves kindly, politely and rationally. It’s never too hard to say “please” or “thank you.” Our voices should be heard. As we go out into the world, pursuing higher education, entering the workforce and involving ourselves in our political society, we should make an effort to communicate our ideas civilly.
As I lounged around at our senior gathering and thought over what had impacted me the most, I realized that it was my classmates. They are kind, talented and hardworking. From the cross country bus rides to the late night dorm discussions, I know that the experiences I have had with these people will remain with me for the rest of my life. Almost nowhere else can you find such a brotherhood of accomplished young men.
Not only did we personally grow, the district of Gretna grew with us. In order to accommodate our title as the fastest growing town in the state, the district opened three additional elementary schools and a second middle school. When we started our educational journey, Gretna could have been called a drive-through town and suburb of Omaha. Now we’ve made it big; we have an outlet mall and a Juice Stop.
I remembered I had to write this speech. So, being the responsible individual that I am, and in my usual fashion, I waited until this morning to write it. But in my defense, I did look up graduation speech tips, and according to speechtips.com, “speeches should be rehearsed, but never seem too practiced.” I do not anticipate this to be an issue.
From applesauce to a box of chocolates: Excerpts from graduation speeches at area high schools
1 of 30
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Ameya Shelby
It’s a big, bad world out there. So, while we aspire for greatness and live a life rich with meaning, we must also remember to keep the ones we love close. Without them, we wouldn’t be here today. And the future wouldn’t be as bright as it is right now.
Council Bluffs St. Albert
Kyle Barnes
(Former North Carolina State basketball coach Jim) Valvano talked about what it means to have a great day.
Coach said that one should laugh, cry and think every single day, and that these would then be known as “great” and “fulfilling” days.
As I was listening to (his famous ESPY) speech it struck me that Coach was telling everyone to be alive every day. ... The St. Albert community has provided each of us with a platform to strive to be the best versions of ourselves, and to truly be alive. St. Albert is a place where we could all be who we wanted to be.
Omaha Burke
Ta’sheonna Lewis-Kent
We are the future. We are millennials, and we have to take a stand and make a change and show our elders that we are more than our phones.
Omaha Burke
Mia Sherlock
We are ready. I mean, I don’t think anything will be as turbulent or difficult to navigate than the Burke hallways during passing period.
Omaha Benson
Gisselle Garcia-Diaz
During my last four years of high school, Benson has been many things for me. Benson has been a place of love, diversity, struggles and a lot of learning, but most of all, Benson has been a second home to me and many more.
Omaha Central
Nick Koehler
At Central, we refuse to shy away from controversy. On Nov. 11, 2016, 1,000-plus students walked out of school to rally around love and our shared beliefs that our state and our country deserved better, that we, the students, deserve better. We refused to sit back and have our voices suppressed, and took it upon ourselves to enact change. That night, we made national news.
Omaha Bryan
Karen O’Connor
In some ways you can say these past four years have been like a very dysfunctional, funny, bootleg version of “High School Musical.”
Omaha Bryan
Gelsey Timilsina
My parents instilled in me the power and willingness to succeed. I knew that they did not leave their home, halfway across the globe, for me to pass up on opportunities bestowed on me. They didn’t cross borders for me to hang my head in shame when someone looked down upon me simply because of the color of my skin. I have learned that in this country, I will forever have to work twice as hard as those around me until the prejudice and hate toward my people has vanished.
Douglas County West
Caitlin Caveye and Sarina Thoendel
Hello, my name is Caitlin Caveye, and I’m Sarina Thoendel, and we just saved you a ton of time by combining our speeches. You’re welcome.
Omaha South
Joel Villanueva
As much as I’ve looked forward to this day, I’ve always disliked goodbyes. But as Winnie the Pooh once said, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Omaha Northwest
Adam Strasser
Be open-minded. I feel that a major problem in this world today is that most people are so closed off in their ideals. They surround themselves with others who feel the same way as themselves. There’s nothing wrong with hanging around people who you have something in common with, but when in the presence of someone who differs from you, instead of being so quick to argue, hear their side of things.
Omaha North
Kamryn Pullen
The world has gone through some crazy changes throughout the four years we’ve been in high school. From the beginning of our freshman year with the Ferguson protests and the legalization of same-sex marriage. From Trump winning the election to the Cubs winning the World Series. From the Black Lives Matter movement, to the #MeToo movement, to the March for Our Lives, and every movement in between.
Now, more than ever, it is imperative to get involved in our future.
Platteview
Jenny Welsh
We were the first class that was required by the state to take the ACT, and the last class to have kids who were born in the ’90s.
Platteview
Brooke Karnik
How many times have you said “I go to Platteview” and someone responds with “yeah, Plattsmouth.” How annoying, huh? I have always corrected them, letting them know exactly where we are and what we stand for.
Omaha Duchesne
Kandace Mack
Use your hands to pray and build your spiritual relationships, to study and foster your intellect, to stay socially aware and act on injustice, to build community, and to grow through wise freedom. Give to your communities in service. Stand up for what you believe in. Use your hands to unify and empower. Use your hands as future lawyers, doctors, politicians, scientists, actors and entrepreneurs to bring light to others’ lives.
Omaha Roncalli
Collen Findall
Today is the same day Amelia Earhart set out on her trip across the Atlantic, and I thought maybe I could make some connection saying that just like her we are setting off on a journey to never ... be seen ... again. ... Nope, can’t use that.
Omaha Mercy
Gabriela Caito
No matter what struggles we face in life, we will remain positive, determined and compassionate as we decide our futures. We will show the world what women of Mercy are made of as we work to make it a better place.
Omaha Marian
Lauren Klingemann and Delaney Gunn
For those of you who don’t know, for our senior prank we camped out overnight at Marian and sat back in lawn chairs as our class dad grilled some barbecue for us at 4 a.m. while we commenced “operation take back upper lot.” As Principal (Susan Spethman) Sullivan even said, “A grill! How INNOCENT!” It was an obvious success when she also let it slip that we are her favorite class.
Millard North
Brooke Wilczewski
In our lifetime alone, we have witnessed a terrorist attack that shook the world to its core, the first black president of the United States and students fighting for what they believe in. We have seen the beginning of marriage equality, and have taken the initial steps to slim the wage gap. ... We have seen our world push to be more accepting of and welcoming to all people.
Millard South
Taryn Smith
Being a patriot of the United States demands civic engagement. It is important that we stay informed and participate to the fullest extent in our republic. We have a responsibility to help our community because America is not simply a place, it is a people. The ways that we help those people will look different for all of us, but we will all be united in the same goal of making this country the best that it can be.
Millard West
Amanda Dickerson
Unlike many of you, I am actually not a native Nebraskan. Before moving here my freshman year, my view of Omaha was basically one gigantic corn field with a single barrel of hay labeled, “Omaha” ... so it’s pretty safe to say I had a few misconceptions. ... Instead, I found a place where I would experience warm welcomes, endless opportunities and only a little bit of corn.
Elkhorn
Hannah Miller
We were passionate. With issues like gun violence, civil rights, global warming and government corruption filling up our Twitter feeds, Elkhorn students proved that they were not only apt to engage in honest, respectful conversations inside and out of the classroom but were truly passionate about their stance and opinions on issues affecting the nation. We had new clubs form, such as Students of Service, Agents of Change and Going Green for the Greater Good, that are dedicated to solving problems within the nation. Led by eager individuals seeking to make a difference, these clubs have impacted the Elkhorn community and enacted a wave of positive change.
Kearney
Lena Schlegelmilch
I’m sorry Forrest (Gump) but your mama was wrong. Unlike a box of chocolates, life has a completely unpredictable nature. It is constantly shaping and changing as an individual shapes and changes themselves throughout their own life. There are countless paths an individual can take, and the options are not only those that have been set in front of us. ... Life isn’t like a box of chocolates, because you never know what you’re gonna get, but you do have a say in the matter.
Papillion-La Vista
Peyton Savington
When you look back on high school, you won’t remember the countless days spent in your fifth hour or the amount of times your teacher said, “This will be on the test,” and then it wasn’t. So, what will you remember? You’ll remember how many times you had to walk behind that one person in the hallway as they walked negative miles per hour. You’ll remember that first time you freaked out when Mr. Reposa stopped you in the hallway to look for a pass, which would ultimately cultivate a friendship. You’ll remember the late night drives back from your activities and the stories that went along with them.
Bennington
William Johnston and Hunter Blum
Let’s not forget about all the valuable lessons we’ve learned in this here institution ... that applesauce can be weaponized ...
Bennington
Alex Hiscock and Sophia Lanphier
We must never forget to appreciate the little things. A smile, a cup of coffee, an inside joke about the Bennington lice epidemic, not parking at the bus barn. So, we’d like to thank everyone here for all of the little things. They have made a big difference.
Papillion-La Vista South
Beth Pearson
When we look around us, it seems that civility is a dead art. We see interactions, especially on social media and online, that show too often our lack of respect and disregard for our fellow men. Let’s change that: Let us express ourselves kindly, politely and rationally. It’s never too hard to say “please” or “thank you.” Our voices should be heard. As we go out into the world, pursuing higher education, entering the workforce and involving ourselves in our political society, we should make an effort to communicate our ideas civilly.
Elkhorn Mount Michael
Matthew Thiele
As I lounged around at our senior gathering and thought over what had impacted me the most, I realized that it was my classmates. They are kind, talented and hardworking. From the cross country bus rides to the late night dorm discussions, I know that the experiences I have had with these people will remain with me for the rest of my life. Almost nowhere else can you find such a brotherhood of accomplished young men.
Gretna
Mazie Larsen
Not only did we personally grow, the district of Gretna grew with us. In order to accommodate our title as the fastest growing town in the state, the district opened three additional elementary schools and a second middle school. When we started our educational journey, Gretna could have been called a drive-through town and suburb of Omaha. Now we’ve made it big; we have an outlet mall and a Juice Stop.
Fort Calhoun
Chandler Bendorf
I remembered I had to write this speech. So, being the responsible individual that I am, and in my usual fashion, I waited until this morning to write it. But in my defense, I did look up graduation speech tips, and according to speechtips.com, “speeches should be rehearsed, but never seem too practiced.” I do not anticipate this to be an issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.