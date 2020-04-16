Archdiocese of Omaha
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Vickie Kauffold, the assistant superintendent of schools in the Omaha Archdiocese, will become the new superintendent effective July 1.

Kauffold is replacing Michael Ashton, who announced his resignation earlier this year.

“I’m grateful for Vickie’s leadership as assistant superintendent, and I am confident in her ability to serve educators, students, and parents in this new role,” Archbishop George Lucas said.

Kauffold has education degrees from Doane College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has more than 20 years of administrative experience and 12 years in the classroom. She was an educator in the Diocese of Lincoln for 11 years.

Kauffold started with the Catholic Schools Office in 2016 as facilitator of curriculum and assessments.

“It is an incredible honor to serve schools in this role,” Kauffold said. “I look forward to collaborating with leaders around the archdiocese.”

