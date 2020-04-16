Vickie Kauffold, the assistant superintendent of schools in the Omaha Archdiocese, will become the new superintendent effective July 1.
Kauffold is replacing Michael Ashton, who announced his resignation earlier this year.
“I’m grateful for Vickie’s leadership as assistant superintendent, and I am confident in her ability to serve educators, students, and parents in this new role,” Archbishop George Lucas said.
Kauffold has education degrees from Doane College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has more than 20 years of administrative experience and 12 years in the classroom. She was an educator in the Diocese of Lincoln for 11 years.
Kauffold started with the Catholic Schools Office in 2016 as facilitator of curriculum and assessments.
“It is an incredible honor to serve schools in this role,” Kauffold said. “I look forward to collaborating with leaders around the archdiocese.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.