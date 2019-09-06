Officials and students broke ground Friday at the site of one of two new high schools in the Omaha Public Schools district.
The school, near 60th and L Streets, is expected to be open for the 2022-23 school year.
It will be the first time the district has opened a high school since the 1970s.
"We know that we have needed a school down here in South Omaha for some time," Superintendent Cheryl Logan said at the groundbreaking event.
The new school will accommodate 1,500 students. The district's two high schools near the new site — South and Bryan — have a combined 5,000 students, Logan said.
When the school opens, it will welcome ninth- and 10th-graders. A group of sixth-graders from Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary School attended Friday's ceremony and helped lead the crowd in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. The sixth-graders likely will have the option of attending the new school.
School attendance boundaries and a name have not been decided.
The estimated cost of the project is $92 million, funded through bond issues. Another school near 156th and Ida Streets also is set to open in 2022.
The 285,000-square-foot building will sit on the site of the former Ryan High School. The facility will be "flooded with technology" and every square foot will be a teaching space, said Mark Sommer, program manager with Jacobs Engineering Group, the firm overseeing OPS's bond work.
Classrooms will have marker board walls, and maker studios will be placed around the school. Many of the rooms will have abundant natural light. Digital displays won't be mounted on walls. Instead, they will be mobile and can be moved around the space.
"Nobody knows what education's going to look like 20, 30, 40 years from now," Sommer said. "... It's the most flexible type of facility that can be designed."
Duchesne Academy
Duchesne Academy once had a fire escape slide that students would sneak into and slide down.
OPS's Technical High School — which closed in 1984 and is now the district's Teacher Administrative Center headquarters — had a pool used for gym class and swim teams. Visitors to the TAC building still walk over it as they cross the main entry.
According to the Omaha Public Schools Historical Archives Facebook page, students frequently used the roof of Tech High. "Roof areas were accessible to students for calisthenics, leisure time activities and social events. The east end of 5th floor was a commons area and open to the elements. The rooftop was also home to a greenhouse and garden." This photo of an Honor Club Banquet appears in a 1924 yearbook.
High schools like Bryan, Papillion-La Vista, Bellevue East and Bellevue West have sunken commons areas that students call "the pit." Here, students fill the commons area during a class change at Omaha Bryan High School on February 5, 2018.
OPS high schools still have indoor rifle ranges for JROTC programs. In the mid-2000s, the district's JROTC programs switched from regular weapons to air rifles. Pictured here in 2009 is Karen Audet, who is helping her daughter, Kelly Audet, a nationally ranked air rifle shooter who was a member of the Burke High School JROCT marksmanship team, get her rifle ready.
The current building for Omaha Central High School is over 100 years old, so it has plenty of weird quirks and traditions. Until the early 1980s, there were separate staircases for boys and girls. There are doorstops in the floor that plenty of current and former students remember tripping over. And don't you dare step on the "sacred C" — the school's name is inlaid in the floor and roped off.
