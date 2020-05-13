University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Tuesday that 20 positions are being eliminated, NU’s first personnel cuts as it addresses an estimated $50 million budget shortfall this year.
Seventeen people are losing their jobs, mostly among the information technology support staff. Three positions that are being eliminated are vacant.
The cuts total $2.4 million. Of that, $1.6 million — or 10% of the administration’s budget — will come from eliminating seven positions and making other spending cuts in NU’s administration at Varner Hall. An additional $840,000 is being saved by eliminating 13 jobs in IT.
Occupied administrative jobs eliminated are: federal relations coordinator, global engagement officer, chief compliance officer and a member of the president’s staff. Vacant positions eliminated are: internal auditor, attorney and advisor to the president.
Matt Tracy, director of general education and dual enrollment, left, chats with Walter "Ted" Carter and his wife, Lynda, in the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Carter and his wife visited UNO in November.
Walter “Ted” Carter, priority candidate for the NU system’s presidency, with his wife, Lynda, during a forum at the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. A statewide tour will take the Carters to Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont on Monday and Scottsbluff on Tuesday.
Walter “Ted” Carter, second from left, and his wife, Lynda, visit with NU Regent Tim Clare, UNO and UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold, and UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts in the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha during a November visit.
Walter E. 'Ted' Carter, priority candidate for the NU presidency, is introduced by a few members of the selection committee during a press conference on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Varner Hall in Lincoln.
Ted Carter was the sole finalist for the NU system's presidency. Here's a look back at his 30-day public review period speaking to Nebraskans in communities across the state.
1 of 11
Walter “Ted” Carter, the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, won confirmation Thursday as the University of Nebraska's next president.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Walter “Ted” Carter will receive base pay of $934,600 as NU president.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Walter "Ted" Carter speaks at UNO in November.
REBECCA GRATZ/UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS
Matt Tracy, director of general education and dual enrollment, left, chats with Walter "Ted" Carter and his wife, Lynda, in the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Carter and his wife visited UNO in November.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
Walter “Ted” Carter, priority candidate for the NU system’s presidency, with his wife, Lynda, during a forum at the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. A statewide tour will take the Carters to Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont on Monday and Scottsbluff on Tuesday.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
UNO grad student Hameidah Alsafwani asks Ted Carter a question at UNO’s Thompson Alumni Center.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
Walter "Ted" Carter speaks during a forum at UNO's Thompson Alumni Center on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The photo is provided by the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
REBECCA GRATZ/UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS
Walter "Ted" Carter, then the priority candidate for the NU presidency, speaks during a November forum at the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
Walter “Ted” Carter, second from left, and his wife, Lynda, visit with NU Regent Tim Clare, UNO and UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold, and UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts in the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha during a November visit.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
Walter E. 'Ted' Carter, priority candidate for the NU presidency, is introduced by a few members of the selection committee during a press conference on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Varner Hall in Lincoln.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.