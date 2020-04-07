The University of Nebraska has closed its campuses to all employees except for those designated as having to be physically present on campus.

Employees have until Friday to arrange the transition, according to a statement released Tuesday evening.

The closure applies to the entire NU system and will continue at least two weeks, according to the statement.

Anyone who is expected to report to work will receive a personal letter. This could include health care workers, public safety officers and dining and housing workers.

An employee whose job can’t be performed at home but who won’t be reporting to work can use up to 160 hours of emergency paid administrative leave. The temporary policy was announced last month. There may be other options under federal relief measures too.

The university is, however, continuing with its business. Staff are working from home, and classes are being taught remotely.

