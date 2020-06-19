LINCOLN — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Friday he anticipates a $43 million shortfall that he plans to remedy through cuts at four of its campuses.

The university system has seen its finance suffer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cuts will occur over the next three years, beginning with the budget year 2020-21 at these institutions: 

  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln — 5.5%
  • University of Nebraska at Omaha — 3.9%
  • University of Nebraska at Kearney — 3.9%
  • NU Medical Center — 2.9%
  • Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis — no cut.

"This could have been so much worse," Carter said after a press conference Friday.

Programs such as Nebraska Promise will help stabilize enrollment, which is a vital element of the university's revenues.

Nebraska Promise is a new program that provides free tuition for students from families that earn less than $60,000 a year. In the first year, the university will spend $5.3 million more on its tuition assistance program for low-income individuals. 

"Sometimes you have to spend money to make money," Carter said. 

Although tuition won't be charged for those students, the university will gain revenue through housing, dining halls and other student costs. 

Carter did not detail specific cuts. Rather, he said, chancellors and faculty members will collaborate to make decisions on cuts. 

UNL's athletic department announced Friday a plan to cut its department expenses by 10% for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Among the cost-saving measures: a 10% reduction in administrative positions, no merit raises and a directive that sports programs develop regional nonconference away schedules, to reduce potential coronavirus exposure and travel costs.

Carter admitted that NU's budget numbers are tenuous given questions about enrollment in the fall and state appropriations in the future because of the pandemic. Carter anticipates a significant decline in revenue from international and out-of-state students because of a drop in their enrollment numbers. 

Carter said he felt he needed to act, rather than to stand still. "We have a bias for action," he said. 

He also said Friday that he will not accept any merit pay, which can be up to 15% of his base pay on top of his salary of about $950,000. No campus chancellors have taken a pay cut. 

Faculty salary increases aren't expected next year except where collective bargaining (at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney) leads to increases.  

