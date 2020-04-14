We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The University of Nebraska system expects a $50 million shortfall this budget year because of the coronavirus crisis, the university said Tuesday.

The effect of the coronavirus crisis on salaries and the potential for program cuts won’t be known until state tax receipts, enrollment projections and other budgetary factors are clear, NU said.

This budget year, which ends June 30, is only the beginning of the “economic pain” to be felt by the NU system because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter by NU leaders to students, faculty and staffers.

The hardship will continue into the next budget year. “We would be naive not to think so,” said Chris Kabourek, an NU vice president and the chief financial officer.

NU also has called for a hiring freeze, limiting travel and big purchases, and reviewing construction projects to see if any can be delayed, the letter says.

“Each of these steps is designed to preserve as much cash as possible in the short term to help us address the challenges ahead,” said the letter, signed by NU President Ted Carter and the campus chancellors.

The shortfall of “at least $50 million” results from residence-hall refunds, sports and event cancellations, health care costs and other factors. Like most universities and colleges, the NU system has sent most of its students home, to complete the semester online.

One bit of good news, the letter says, is that the federal economic stimulus act (the CARES Act) will give some relief to students and campuses. The university awaits guidance from the federal government on the use of the money.

The University of Nebraska system will receive about $31.6 million for its four campuses: Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Half the money must go to students to cover child care, health care and other hardships caused by the crisis.

A portion but not all of that money should help reduce the shortfall, Kabourek said. The money is expected to arrive this month.

NU said it hopes to apply some of that money to student support, enrollment and retention efforts, and other services.

“We know that we have asked a great deal of you as we have adjusted” to this crisis, the letter says.

NU said it’s also looking for ways to make the university system “more accessible for our 51,000 students and future generations” of students.