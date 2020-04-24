The University of Nebraska system expects to hold classes on its campuses in the fall, NU's president said Friday.

Ted Carter said the NU system would work with public health officials and the NU Medical Center to be sure students, professors and staffers will be able to function safely on campus.

"We will always be informed by the science, and we will act decisively if we need to change course to protect our community," Carter said through a statement to the NU system. "We continue to plan for a variety of scenarios for the fall, including a shift" back to online classes if necessary, he said.

Carter also said that he remained optimistic but couldn't predict when concerts, sports and other activities might resume.  The NU system includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.  

He said NU remains committed to on-campus, in-person classes, which provide "richness to the collegiate experience."

NU will use a checklist that will be provided by UNMC for sound protocols on cleaning, protective facewear, hygiene and other matters, he said.

The World-Herald learned earlier Friday that University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green had told groups on his campus that he planned to return to on-campus learning beginning with fall semester.

The coronavirus situation has compelled most colleges and universities across the country to use online classes so that students and professors don't have to gather in close proximity on campus. Now colleges are beginning to determine whether they will return to some form of on-campus teaching in the fall.

Perhaps class sizes will have to be reduced, schedules altered, larger venues used or other adjustments will have to be made, Green said.

During those sessions, Green applauded his institution for its effort to provide coursework online during this strange time. He said that online classes have not been ideal, but that they have worked.

He said the UNL community has had only two diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and that the city of Lincoln also has had low incidences of the disease.

He encouraged those he talked with on Friday to get ready to work hard for fall semester. Green said it would take "all hands on deck" to get set for fall semester.      

