The University of Nebraska system will freeze tuition rates in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, NU President Ted Carter said Thursday.
Carter said the university already committed to a 2.75% increase for in-state students in the coming year and that will remain in place.
NU previously announced a "Nebraska Promise" program in which tuition will be free for families that earn $60,000 or less. The NU system — made up of institutions in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha — wants to keep enrollment stable during this uncertain period of the coronavirus pandemic. Most universities across the nation worry about how enrollment will be affected.
Carter said he aims to concentrate on three things: affordability and student debt; health, mental health and campus security; and job prospects for NU graduates.
In this era of coronavirus concern, he said, students deserve affordability and predictability in tuition rates.
"Those who are wondering who's paying for that," Carter said of the tuition freeze and Nebraska Promise, "we can't afford not to do this."
