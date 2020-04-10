A $4.66 million privately supported addition to a University of Nebraska Medical Center building project is expected to win approval late next week.

The NU Board of Regents will meet at 9 a.m. April 17 using remote technology because of concerns over the coronavirus problem.

The $26 million Wittson Hall improvement project would become a $30.66 million project, including an outdoor plaza, exhibits for a related museum and faculty offices. UNMC says the additional $4.66 million will be paid with private money.

The original project was to be paid with $18 million in state and university money plus $8 million in private money.

UNMC said the outdoor plaza "will serve as a place of respite for faculty, staff and students in the historic part of campus." 

UNMC leadership envisions digital exhibits that will "tell UNMC's story and history" with the help of UNMC McGoogan Library collections, artifacts, archives and rare books. The university plans to name the museum-like area the Wigton Heritage Center. 

Nebraska Medicine, UNMC's clinical partner, will pay for faculty office space to support the clinical work provided by med center faculty members, according to paperwork that accompanied the regents' agenda.  

