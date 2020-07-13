The University of Nebraska system joined a group of colleges nationwide Monday to oppose a federal order issued last week limiting international students' ability to study in American universities.
The order issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says international students who take their courses strictly online must leave the U.S. International students can remain in the country if some of their courses are taken in person.
The number of international students in American colleges has already been dropping over the past couple of years. Many national experts expect travel limitations, political rhetoric and the nation's coronavirus problem to limit numbers further.
The ICE order is seen as one more impediment in attracting international students, who typically pay full tuition to attend and are an important source of revenue for some schools.
Iowa's public universities have written a letter to Iowa's congressional leaders to express their concern, the Iowa system said Monday.
The NU system on Monday signed an amicus brief — a legal document that can be filed with an appellate court by a party not directly involved in a case. NU said more than 180 colleges have signed on to support a lawsuit filed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.
Last fall, more than 4,100 international students enrolled at the NU institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln enrolled the most by far, with roughly 2,500.
The NU system plans to have campuses open for business next semester, so it doesn't expect to be affected significantly.
But NU President Ted Carter and other university leaders formally expressed their support for international students across the nation.
"International students contribute enormously to the academic, cultural, social and economic fabric of our campuses and communities," Carter said in a press release. NU and the nation "are immeasurably enriched by their presence," he said.
"We join colleagues across the country in hoping that these valued students will be provided as much flexibility as possible" during the pandemic, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.