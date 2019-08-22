Contrary to an email that went out to students and parents at Lincoln's North Star High School, the entire student body didn't have to serve detention over lunch.
A detention notification intended for a handful students who were tardy the previous day went to all Lincoln North Star students. And their parents.
An error in the computer-generated email system caused the mass notification, a Lincoln Public Schools spokeswoman said Thursday.
The school's principal realized the error Thursday morning and got on the intercom to let students know that the all-school message was an accident. He then emailed parents about the mistake.
"I apologize for any confusion or anxiety this may have caused," Principal Ryan Zabawa said in the message to parents.
Omaha Catholic schools: 24.7
The World-Herald was not able to verify composite ACT scores for Creighton Prep and Marian high schools. The composite ACT score of the graduating class of 2018 for the entire Omaha Archdiocese was 24.7.
Elkhorn South High School: 24.6.
Millard West High School: 23.3.
Elkhorn High School: 23.
Gretna High School: 22.8.
Millard North High School: 22.6.
Westside High School: 21.5.
Papillion-La Vista South High School: 21.1.
Papillion-La Vista High School: 21.
Millard South High School: 20.4.
Bellevue West High School: 20.4.
Bellevue East High School: 19.5.
Central High School: 19.1.
Omaha Burke High School: 18.8.
Omaha North High School: 17.9.
Omaha South High School: 16.1.
Omaha Bryan High School: 15.4.
Omaha Northwest High School: 15.
Benson High School: 14.9.
The correlation between a school’s poverty rate and test scores is evident, a World-Herald analysis found.
High schools in the Omaha Public Schools with high poverty scored low. Suburban schools with low poverty scored better.
For example, Elkhorn South High School scored highest with a 24.6; its poverty rate is 3.6 percent. The lowest score was Benson at 14.9; that school's poverty rate is 86.5 percent.
