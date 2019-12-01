2019 Award Recipients
Mike Sophir, Class of 1981
After graduating from Burke High School in 1981, Mike attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. As a member of the chapter, he co-founded Do It Sober, a campus- and community-based alcohol-awareness program.
Sophir graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He worked on the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Service Center staff from 1986 to 1992. He then spent several years with his family’s business and later with the Foundation of the Children’s Hospital in Denver. From 2009 until 2017, he was a principal member of a Denver-based marketing firm.
In May 2017, he was hired by the headquarters Sigma Alpha Epsilon national fraternity as the 14th CEO in the organization’s history.
Tom Zimmerman, Class of 1980
Tom Zimmerman graduated from Burke in 1980 and went to UNL, where he earned his undergraduate degree in secondary education. He then enrolled in the Nebraska College of Law. He went into private law practice in Lincoln, ultimately becoming a partner is his firm.
In 2015, he was appointed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to become a Lancaster County District Court judge. He will serve as presiding judge beginning in January.
Zimmerman has served on a number of committees and boards, including 11 years on the board of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, on which he served as president.
Tim Carman, Class of 1980
Tim Carman graduated from Burke in 1980. He is a James Beard Award-winning food writer and columnist for the Washington Post. His work has appeared in numerous editions of the “Best Food Writing” collection as well as the new volume, “The Best American Food Writing 2019.” He also has written for Imbibe magazine, American Scholar, Food Network magazine and other publications.
Before joining the Post in 2010, he served as food editor and columnist for Washington City Paper.
Deb Ward, Class of 1979
After graduating from UNL with a bachelor’s in secondary education (English/journalism), Deb earned a master’s in journalism from UNL. In 1986, Deb started teaching at Burke. She had taught English and journalism at a private all-girls school before that. When she retires at the end of the school year, she will have taught at Burke for 35 years.
Deb has advised the yearbook and newspaper, she ran the Communications Academy and she designed an ACT prep class for Burke. Deb has co-sponsored Senior Senate, planning homecoming, prom and graduation for many years. Deb now teaches AP English Lit & Comp and ACT Prep.
Deb was named the Burke Teacher of the Year in 2001. In 2003, she received the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award. In 2017, she was named Nebraska English Teacher of the Year.
Michael McClymond, Class of 1976
Michael McClymond is Professor of Modern Christianity in the Department of Theological Studies at Saint Louis University (St. Louis, Missouri, USA). He was educated at Northwestern University (B.A. in chemistry), Yale University (M.Div.), and the University of Chicago (M.A. in religion; Ph.D. in theology), and has held teaching or research appointments at Wheaton College, Westmont College, the University of California–San Diego, Emory University, Yale University, and the University of Birmingham (UK). In Fall 2012, he was a Visiting Fellow at Yale Divinity School and Senior Scholar-in-Residence at the Overseas Ministries Study Center (New Haven, Connecticut). In Spring 2015, he was Senior Lecturer in Evangelical and Charismatic Studies at the University of Birmingham (Birmingham, UK).
His books include Encounters With God: An Approach to the Theology of Jonathan Edwards (Oxford University Press, 1998) [Brewer Prize, American Society of Church History]; co-editor (with David Noel Freedman), The Rivers of Paradise: Moses, Buddha, Confucius, Jesus, and Muhammed as Religious Founders (Eerdmans, 2001); Familiar Stranger: An Introduction to Jesus of Nazareth (Eerdmans, 2003) [Award of Merit, Christianity Today magazine]; The Devil’s Redemption: A New History and Interpretation of Christian Universalism (Baker Academic, 2018) [Academic Theology Book of the Year from The Gospel Coalition]; and several others. He has been a dissertation advisor for about a dozen Ph.D. students.
With Candy Gunther Brown of Indiana University, McClymond was recipient of a $150,000 grant from the Flame of Love Project to study divine healing in Brazil, Mozambique, and North America during 2009-2011. He has served as Co-Chair for the Evangelical Studies Group in the American Academy of Religion (AAR) and is currently the Co-Chair of the Pentecostal-Charismatic Studies Group in the AAR. Dr. McClymond has been a frequent speaker in Protestant and Roman Catholic parishes and conferences. Since 2005, he has been Coordinator for Global Day of Prayer – St. Louis, which attracted an interracial and interdenominational gathering of some 3000 Christians to Busch Stadium. McClymond served on the board of Stepping into the Light, a drug-and-alcohol addiction recovery ministry in the city of St. Louis and on the board for Habitat for Humanity–St. Louis. He has been guitarist, singer, and songwriter in The Pneumatics--a blues-and-rock trio that opened for Chuck Berry. He is the single father of a college-aged daughter, Sarah, who is an art student and lives in Atlanta.
Laurie Smith Camp, Class of 1971
Laurie Smith Camp graduated from Burke High in 1971. She served as the editor-in-chief of the Burke Beat, ranked first by the Nebraska High School Press Association. Laurie graduated with distinction from Stanford University in 1974, and served as the editor-in-chief of the Nebraska Law Review before receiving her J.D. in 1977.
Laurie engaged in private practice in Nebraska and Kansas from 1977-80; served as General Counsel to Nebraska’s Department of Corrections from 1980-91; headed the Nebraska Attorney General’s Civil Rights Section from 1991-95; and was Chief Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Matters from 1995-2001. From 1982-2001, with three partners, Laurie initiated and sustained the development of Lincoln’s historic Haymarket, revitalizing the blighted warehouse district.
In 2001, Laurie was the first woman appointed to Nebraska’s federal bench. Her presidential nomination was confirmed by all 100 U.S. senators. She served as chief judge of the District of Nebraska from 2011 to 2018 and is now a senior U.S. District judge.
