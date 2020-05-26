We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska's state colleges in Wayne, Peru and Chadron will change their fall schedule substantially.

Creighton University has already announced similar changes. The University of Nebraska system hasn't made such changes in its fall schedule but is considering the possibility, said Kelly Bartling of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Each of these schools — Creighton, the state colleges and the NU system — anticipates a return to campus for fall term after months of providing classes online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska State College System announced Tuesday that fall semester will start a week early, on Aug 17, and final tests will conclude just before Thanksgiving Day.

The state college system will add a short December term expected to go from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18. The December term, offered on a trial basis, would enable students to take remedial courses, or find jobs or internships during that time.

Paul Turman, chancellor of the state college system, said the revamped schedule also will eliminate the return to campus in late November from Thanksgiving break. This will reduce the chances that people could travel over the break and bring back to campus the coronavirus, Turman said.

Creighton will start classes on Aug. 17 as well and complete the term just before Thanksgiving.

The state college system said each of its three schools will work through the details individually.

