Public forums set to begin Friday will allow Nebraskans across the state to meet Walter "Ted" Carter Jr., the priority candidate to serve as the eighth president of the University of Nebraska.
Carter, 60, the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy and a retired vice admiral in the Navy, was named Friday as the priority candidate by the NU Board of Regents.
Carter’s appointment is subject to a 30-day public vetting period that will include open forums on each NU campus and across Nebraska. At the conclusion of the 30 days, the regents likely will vote to name Carter the university’s president-elect.
Carter’s initial public schedule is below. Additional forums, including ones in Omaha, Fremont, Columbus, Norfolk and Scottsbluff, will be announced soon, the university said.
Nebraskans can provide feedback to the regents during the 30-day review period at www.nebraska.edu/president-search.
The initial schedule:
11 a.m.-noon Friday: University of Nebraska at Kearney campus forum (targeting students and staff), Nebraskan Student Union, Room Ponderosa E
2-3 p.m. Friday: UNK campus forum (targeting faculty), Nebraskan Student Union, Ponderosa E
9 a.m. Saturday: Kearney community forum, Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge St.
3-4:30 p.m. Sunday: Community forum at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center auditorium, Curtis
7:30-9 a.m. Monday: North Platte community breakfast forum, Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St.
10-11:30 a.m. Monday: Community forum at the West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte
2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday: Grand Island community forum, Chief Industries Development and Construction Office, 3935 Westgate Road, Grand Island
9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday: University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus forum (targeting faculty and staff), Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium, Lincoln
2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday: UNL campus forum (targeting students), College of Business Atrium, Hawks Hall, 14th and Vine Streets, Lincoln
4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday: UNL East Campus forum (targeting faculty and staff), International Quilt Museum Great Hall, Lincoln
7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6: Beatrice community breakfast forum, Vintage Venue, 620 Court St., Beatrice
Noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 6: Nebraska City community lunch forum, Lied Lodge and Conference Center, 2700 Sylvan Road, Nebraska City
4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 6: UNL community forum at Nebraska Innovation Campus, NIC Conference Center Auditorium, 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.