LINCOLN — Four days into his new job, Walter "Ted" Carter and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents tweaked and finalized his contract.
Carter, the NU system's new president, had "nonmaterial" contractual details to pin down. He and the regents agreed Thursday to the finished contract in a short meeting at Varner Hall. Carter actually started work Monday.
Details in question included verbiage on when his performance bonus would be considered and generally what kind of activities his wife, Lynda, would participate in.
The key elements of the contract remain unchanged. Carter, 60, has a five-year contract with a yearly base salary of $934,600. His fringe benefits include deferred compensation of 11.5% of his base salary, first distributed at the end of his third year. He will live in the president's official residence and may have membership in one or more country clubs.
He and the regents will agree to his performance-bonus metrics no later than July 1. His annual bonus can reach 15% of his base salary.
Carter has begun work as president-elect. Interim President Susan Fritz will remain in her role until the end of the year, at which point Carter will take over.
Among interesting elements of Carter's contract:
• If he resigns for another higher education job before the end of 2022, he will pay the university $1 million to cover "damages," such as the cost of a search for a new president and the disruption to the university.
• Carter or a representative should not negotiate with any other employer without first notifying the chairman of the NU Board of Regents. That provision will expire at the end of 2022.
• NU may fire him for "good cause." Good cause includes failure to carry out his duties, professional or personal misconduct and refusal to follow orders, rules, policies and practices.
• All expenses for the president's official residence, including maintenance, utilities and insurance, will be paid by the NU Foundation.
Walter E. 'Ted' Carter, priority candidate for the NU presidency, is introduced by a few members of the selection committee during a press conference on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Varner Hall in Lincoln.
Walter “Ted” Carter will receive base pay of $934,600 as NU president.
Walter "Ted" Carter speaks at UNO in November.
UNO grad student Hameidah Alsafwani asks Ted Carter a question at UNO’s Thompson Alumni Center.
Walter "Ted" Carter speaks during a forum at UNO's Thompson Alumni Center on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The photo is provided by the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Walter "Ted" Carter, then the priority candidate for the NU presidency, speaks during a November forum at the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Walter E. 'Ted' Carter, priority candidate for the NU presidency, is introduced by a few members of the selection committee during a press conference on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Varner Hall in Lincoln.
