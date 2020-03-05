Coronavirus concerns have disrupted study abroad programs at numerous colleges and universities in the Midwest.
But the responses to the health crisis vary in some ways from institution to institution.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday that university-sponsored student travel outside the United States is suspended through spring semester because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The same formal restrictions haven't been placed on UNL faculty members and staffers.
However, the NU system already has restricted travel for students, professors and staff members to mainland China, South Korea, Italy and Iran. The NU system also has canceled international travel for students this spring.
Creighton University said it had canceled its spring programs in China, South Korea, Japan and Italy. Creighton indicated it would monitor the situation for marked upticks in cases in other countries and follow major health organizations' recommendation.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney said this week that its only study abroad program this spring, a group that planned to go to the Czech Republic, has been canceled. Spokesman Todd Gottula said that was a 12-credit-hour trip, so students in that group of 11 must find alternative classes.
The Iowa Board of Regents, which oversees Iowa State, Northern Iowa and the University of Iowa, said Thursday it would cancel all university-sponsored international travel for at least 30 days.
Another Nebraska college, Chadron State hasn't suspended travel for students planning to go outside the U.S. at this point. A spokeswoman said there are no students representing Chadron State traveling abroad anyway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.