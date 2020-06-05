Expressing concern about the state’s budget picture, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt asked his bosses for a pay freeze next year.
Members of the Nebraska State Board of Education unanimously granted his request Friday.
His annual salary will remain at $232,621 for 2020-21.
“I just think it’s the responsible thing to do right now,” Blomstedt said. “We don’t know what the next budget year will be.”
But the commissioner will receive an extra week of vacation during the coming year.
The board OK’d that contract change, acknowledging his recent role in guiding the state’s schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not sure when this man sleeps,” board member Pat Timm said.
In normal times, the state’s education commissioner steps into the spotlight only a couple of times a year, testifying to lawmakers or explaining trends in test scores and accountability.
The pandemic thrust Blomstedt into the public eye in recent months as he accompanied Gov. Pete Ricketts in periodic press conferences to discuss the impact of the disease on schools and activities.
Timm said she commends Blomstedt for asking for the freeze “because we all know that there is a distinct possibility that the budget is not going to look as good as we thought.”
Board member Robin Stevens said he supported the freeze “with protest.”
“I protest it because I feel he is underpaid right now, and I will vote yes with that protest,” Stevens said.
He said Blomstedt has worked diligently and “gone way above and beyond.”
“I don’t think we can say enough about what the commissioner has done,” he said. “And it is only through his request that I will go ahead and approve this.”
Board member Rachel Wise said it’s not the first time Blomstedt has asked for a pay freeze.
In January 2017, Blomstedt took a pay freeze, citing budget constraints that were hitting the state and the Nebraska Department of Education.
Blomstedt said at the time that he didn’t feel comfortable accepting the raise when department employees were expected to receive only a 1% increase.
As the budget picture improved, the board later approved a 1% raise for him.
“This has been done multiple times over his tenure as commissioner,” Wise said.
Blomstedt has been commissioner since 2014.
As commissioner, he is the chief executive of the Education Department and serves at the pleasure of the board. The commissioner enforces state education policy and rules that affect education throughout the state.
