Folks in Nebraska’s Sand Hills are known for their warm hospitality, but an Omaha professor says she had a cold reception on a recent visit.
The Muslim professor wrote an essay saying she feared for her life during a visit last month to Mullen, Nebraska.
The sheriff who has jurisdiction in Mullen, a town of about 500 people in west-central Nebraska, said last week that Pearson was “never in danger.”
“When I read that, I’m thinking ‘Where’s she coming from?’ ” Hooker County Sheriff Wynn Wiens said.
Ferial Pearson, 41, an assistant professor of teacher education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, wrote that she felt threatened by messages posted on Facebook in advance of her visit to give a kindness-themed presentation in Mullen schools.
One post that apparently originated outside of Nebraska referenced a decorated U.S. Navy SEAL sniper. She said that the posting made her physically ill, and that and other postings left her fearing she would be “lynched.”
“Islamophobia is real in small town Nebraska,” she wrote in her essay.
A Mullen woman, who Pearson expressed concern about in her essay, told The World-Herald that she was no threat.
Deb Cox, 64, of Mullen, who had posted a message of concern that Pearson’s politics and religion could leak into her presentation to kids, said the visitor was in no danger.
“I’m 64 years old, I’ve lived here for 42 years, and anybody that knows me knows that I wasn’t going to go in there with guns blazing,” Cox said.
Cox said the out-of-state post that referenced sniper Chris Kyle was not her doing.
“I didn’t even know who that was,” she said. “Somebody had to explain that to me.”
Kyle wrote a best-selling book published in January 2012 detailing his 150-plus kills of Iraqi insurgents from 1999 to 2009.
Sheriff Wiens said that with the exception of two social media posts, Pearson was “greeted with open arms. The kids loved her. The school loved her. Nobody else had a problem with it.”
“I’ve been in this community 30 years,” Wiens said, “and we have our bad eggs like anybody else, but I didn’t feel that anybody in the community had any ill feelings towards her, besides the couple that expressed their feelings on social media.”
The situation, he said, has been “blown out of proportion.”
Pearson, who described herself as a “brown Muslim immigrant” and “openly queer,” wrote her version of events in a 13-page essay titled “Deceit Wrapped in Kindness” that included screenshots of social media posts by Cox and others.
It appeared on a website called Medium.com.
She told The World-Herald on Friday that she sticks by her account.
In the essay, she wrote that two Mullen Public Schools staff members invited her to give a presentation about “The Secret Kindness Agents,” a program she created that encourages kids to commit anonymous acts of kindness.
Before her presentations on Aug. 19 to 20, social media got buzzing.
Cox said she posted two messages: One called attention to Pearson’s upcoming visit, giving the topic, dates and times of the presentation. In the other, Cox indicated she had researched Pearson and was concerned about her politics and religion.
In her message, Cox wrote: “Some of her causes included race issues (which isn’t bad), transgender and the LGBT.” She wrote that Pearson “demonstrated against Trump concerning his policy to deter terrorist immigrants.”
The post went on to express concern over “total inclusivity” that seeks to “transfer Christian power to Muslim power.”
Cox wrote that children were impressionable and could “buy all this hook, line and sinker, along with their teachers.”
Cox told The World-Herald, “I think a person can have concern about who’s going to speak to the kids. Now, if they’re going to speak to a bunch of adults, that’s a different kettle of fish. But some of these kids are like blank canvases we’re writing on. There is a war for men’s souls, and it starts at a very early age.”
She told The World-Herald that she doesn’t speak for everyone in town, but she felt she had to speak up.
According to the UNO website, Pearson has served on various social justice organizations and initiatives, including as co-founder and leader of Open Arms Transgender Social Group, a committee member and chaperone for Pride Prom and sponsor of Melanated Queerations with the Office of Gender and Sexuality at UNO.
The message that referenced Chris Kyle said: “Okay Steven this is some bs all I can say is Chris Kyle was a cowboy first ... just be a cowboy.”
In her blog, Pearson wrote that the message terrified her.
It implied, she wrote, “that this parent show up and do what Chris Kyle bragged about doing — killing innocent Muslims.”
Pearson wrote that when she saw the post, while in a local Mullen motel, she “ran to the bathroom and threw up several times.”
Pearson wrote that she spent a sleepless night worried about her safety. She considered canceling her presentation to the students the next day, she wrote. But she wrote that she decided to go ahead with it after receiving a supportive email from the school superintendent.
According to Pearson, Superintendent Chris Kuncl wrote her that morning saying “from the bottom of my heart, I want you to speak because I believe it is needed.” He wrote that he invited the sheriff to sit in on the assemblies.
“This is not the Mullen I feel is my home,” Kuncl wrote. “Normally people are kind and do not spew hatred. Unfortunately, we have some that don’t understand the kindness movement and probably never will understand.”
Regarding the sheriff, Kuncl told The World-Herald that the school has no school resource officers and the sheriff is the only officer in the small community. He said community members were invited to attend Pearson’s presentations.
“He was going to be here regardless,” he said.
Kuncl said Pearson was “visibly shaken” when she arrived at school the day of the student presentations.
He said Pearson was professional during her presentations to students.
She talked about how random acts of kindness can brighten your day, Kuncl said.
Cox, who attended both presentations, said Pearson did not mention sexuality or religion.
Sheriff Wiens said he attended and there were no incidents or disruptions. Cox, Kuncl and Pearson said the same.
Wiens said locals feel the incident has unfairly given their town a bad name.
“It’s really stirred this town up,” he said. “We’re a small community, and we’re a proud community, a very friendly community. And it’s really caused a lot of hard feelings in the community.”
Townspeople interviewed last week say the situation doesn’t reflect the real Mullen.
Gregg Mallory, owner of the Chuckwagon ’n Jug in Mullen, said Pearson ate at his restaurant.
“She was a sweetheart,” he said.
He said they chatted, and she shared that she was from Nairobi, Kenya. He said that since opening the restaurant nearly three years ago, people from 38 countries have eaten there.
In her essay, Pearson wrote that the students and school staff were kind to her — she repeated that point in an interview. A school board member came and thanked her for coming, she wrote. Several teachers and support staff did, too, she wrote.
Kuncl said that before Pearson departed Mullen for Omaha, the two talked about possible routes home.
“She said, ‘Siri’s gonna take me where I need to go, and I’m going to listen to my audio book on the way home, and I’m going to have a nice drive,’ ” Kuncl said. “That’s what she said to me, but I have no idea how she felt.”
In her essay, she wrote that she drove home “constantly looking in the rearview mirror wondering if Deb (and other Facebook commenters) were going to follow me and cause me harm. I worried about lynch mobs. I worried about getting home to my children safely.”
She told The World-Herald that wasn’t an exaggeration and that she feared for her life.
Since then, she said she’s been getting messages of support, including some messages from Mullen-area residents apologizing for how she was treated.
“All of those messages have been very positive and people thanking me for being brave enough to speak and then to write about it,” she said. “Many folks ... think that writing about it will shed some light on things that have been pretty hush-hush and that need to be out in the open so we can deal with them.”
Kuncl said the controversy was “extremely unfortunate” for the community, and it gives the wrong impression of his town.
“This wasn’t all Mullen people,” he said. “I think about 95 percent of the people posting on that thread were not people who reside in Mullen.”
He said his district will continue to promote kindness and positivity.
“Most of all, we need to understand that no matter where you go in life, there’s going to be a time you’re just gonna need to agree to disagree,” he said, “because you just won’t agree with the views of that person.”
Idiot
Hey Bob Jones. How is your comment being “truthful, nice, and proactive” as it says in the “Welcome to the discussion” section? We can’t invalidate anyone’s feelings just because they don’t conform to our worldview. She felt the way she felt. Maybe you or I wouldn’t have felt that way, but we’re not her, are we? I don’t think you can deny that there is a great deal of anti-Muslim sentiment awash in this country right now. Encouraged in no small part by Trump. And in a deeply red state like Nebraska, and in rural parts of the state that lack diversity, it should not be a surprise that she felt the way she did after seeing those posts. Kudos to the people of Mullen for inviting her to their community in an effort to increase understanding, and for trying to make her feel comfortable there. Here’s a gentle admonition to think twice before labeling and name-calling.
Actually the hate is fueled by an ignorant left wing media. Fact is there is exponentially more racism in blue states. Liberals are by far the most racist. Why they want to continue to judge people by their socioeconomic groups. Diversity does not make you a good person.
What complete nonsense. Unmoored to any reason or logic. “Exponentially more racism in blue states”? “Liberals are by far the most racist”? Don’t believe you can back up those statements with any verifiable evidence. Other than, of course, the bile spewed forth from far right, white supremacist sources. And, diversity itself is not a personal attribute. Do you mean being appreciative of diversity? Do you mean supporting and encouraging diversity? Do you mean wanting to live in a diverse society? Yeah, that does contribute to making someone a better person. Certainly doesn’t make them a racist or a bigot. Right?
"The situation, he said, has been 'blown out of proportion.'"
And the World-Herald is only too happy to do its part.
There was no problem in Mullen. The problem was with the professor indulging her worst thoughts after spending too much time on social media--ignoring the obvious fact that this town had asked to come and speak.
Let that be your lesson, small towns across the country. You will never placate social justice types--their minds are already made up about you. Some might even call it prejudiced and bigoted.
A more accurate headline would be "Prejudiced Professor Smears Small Nebraska Town."
This^^^^^
Absolutely the truth regarding the World Herald, as we have found in this country of late, the media making the news rather than reporting actual news. As far as the professor goes, if you have that type of fear of a small town in Nebraska, then do not leave Omaha, you are part of the problem not the solution by claiming this.
Maybe if she had kept her mouth shut about being brown, Muslim and q**** no one would have noticed her. Bring attention to yourself, expect attention.
I think you're making the professor point. If you are openly a bit different, you hit intolerance. It sends a big, "You're not welcome here" message that is and will kill rural America if it doesn't change. I'm a lifelong resident of rural Nebraska, but my kids and grandkids are never coming back here to live. They look like the people that would "fit" in rural Nebraska. Their educations and skills lead them to careers that don't exist in rural Nebraska. The people that might move here are going to be interested in agriculture, food processing, and blue collar work because those are the jobs that do exist here. The people that might take those jobs because they represent an opportunity, are likely to be immigrants. We need those folks or our communities will shrivel and die. For our own benefit, we need to make all people with ambition and a good soul welcome.
It remains absolutely impossible to figure out why Nebraska can't attract young people...
It’s because of people like you. What is attractive to young people are beaches and mountains not stupid liberal policies. Figure it out.
Bob jones doesn’t coast.
One who appoints themself as arbiter of what’s appropriate and what is NOT, including critiquing another contributor’s spelling and grammar is known on-line as being a “net nanny”. Those of us beyond a certain age would simply consider such behavior boorish and might even admonish the person to mind their own business as the responsibility of moderating any forum falls to a particular, officially-appointed person.
The second comment here, most all of its 157 words, is a classic example sans the spelling and grammar component. The content and intent of the article is barely addressed. It’s likely the “offending” commenter isn’t chastened in the least but the net nanny feels great.
Announcing ahead of time her intent to visit a very small, rural, midwestern town, including revealing carefully chosen personal traits that even an idiot would recognize as stereotypically distasteful to the majority of its residents is clearly intentionally controversial and possibly inflammatory.
This Professional Student™ probably approves the reference to the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks as “…some people did something” (Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, D-MN, 3/23/2019).
This barely-veiled effort of self-aggrandizement would be outrageous if one granted such influence to someone not worth the time-of-day.
Of course, the Omaha World-Herald played a major part in promoting this stupidity. Anything less wouldn’t attract or, more accurately, wouldn’t retain as many subscribers. 🇺🇸
Joe, where I come from....Northeast Nebraska, they call that making a mountain out of a mole hill.
A proverbial "tempest in a teapot." Why would the subject of sexual orientation even have to come up if she was coming to Mullen as a "professor of education?" I think the only person that would have brought it up is her.
I believe Chris Kyle was s soldier operating in a war zone. Therefore the claim of Kyle "shooting innocent Muslims" would be more than "stretch", rather a bald faced lie solely noted to gain some type of sympathy from any ignorant readers or someone stupid enough to believe Kyle was in the field shooting anyone that was conveniently in range.
This is the referenced Medium.com article by the professor: https://medium.com/@FerialP/deceit-wrapped-in-kindness-3498de1dec55
Y'all, this comment section is gross. You need to familiarize yourself with the amazing work Dr. Pearson has done in her teaching as well as in her personal projects like Secret Kindness Agents (which is why she was invited to speak). You will quickly find that she is the victim of a few bigoted people in Mullen as well as several bigoted people in this comment section.
Second, if you think being Muslim, non-conforming, or an LGBTQ advocate is inflammatory, you have further exposed your bigoted views.
Derek Babb how dare you put things into context for people who can’t be bothered to read for themselves?
I read her account on Medium.com, and also watched her TEDx talk on the Secret Kindness Agents. They did not change my opinion of her or her conduct in this matter.
In her essay, she wrote that she drove home “constantly looking in the rearview mirror wondering if Deb (and other Facebook commenters) were going to follow me and cause me harm. I worried about lynch mobs.
So the "Professor is totally sympatico with a gay man in Pakistan or Iran or Mumbai or Saudi Arabia or etc .etc about to be thrown off a roof by the locals.
What a really annoying, look- at- me self aggrandizing, professional hair trigger outrage machine. She created a scenario to slander good people in this state and sadly there are some that will feed this SJW beast. You are wasting your time...it will never be satisfied. And it will come back...
If she actually had any fear, she could simply have called law enforcement. But she didn't, because she knew full well she was never in any danger.
The shallow, self-absorbed, and bigoted "feelings" that were published by this pathetic excuse for a professor are exactly why higher education is getting a bad rap among a lot of folks. One social media post and she puts on the blinders and declares of small-town NE a bunch of islamophobes. Whatever good-will she has created through her speaking engagements just got thrown out the window due to her own attention-seeking stupidity. If she has that much trouble with one social media post, perhaps she should seek professional counseling on how to deal with the fact that not everybody in the world is going to agree with her agenda, and that doesn't automatically mean she is hated. My kids get this concept, I guess it's too much to ask a professional "educator" to do so.
Dr. Pearson is an award-winning, beloved professor. She was invited. It was more than just one social media post. Professional counseling is a great idea for everyone though!
She reaps what she sows. She is stirring up a calm pot, then claiming racism. Ouch!
Being invited to speak on an inspirational topic is not "stirring the pot". The fact that a fellow Nebraskan coming to town unmasked several racist and bigoted people reflects poorly on the town, and the state but not on the invited guest.
You didn't read the professor's blog, did you?
She stirred the pot by claiming racism....typical Muslim agenda
Those of you who - rightfully - defend small town Nebraskans need to also understand that Cox - apparently a nice, normal Mullen resident - posted 'concern over “total inclusivity” that seeks to “transfer Christian power to Muslim power.” ' A Q-anon-level statement of paranoia, conspiracy, and ignorance. And why was this posted? Because the professor was a Muslim. And, as expected, didn't promote religion at all in the presentation.
I can't agree with writing an essay, but I can't agree - remotely - with what Cox said. And perhaps the prof was scared that if "normal" Cox thinks this - who else might come?
Similarly, I don't agree with those posts. But Ms. Cox did attend the professor's talk. She wanted to better understand what was going on. But the professor did not seek out Ms. Cox afterward; she did not want to better understand anyone. If she had, she would not have driven home in terror, and in the future might recognize how ludicrous it is to think someone like Ms. Cox is the next Christchurch shooter.
The professor has some serious prejudice issues.
So if Ms. Cox went to Dr. Pearson's talk to better understand what was going on, why didn't Ms. Cox apologize for her erroneous posts? Ms. Cox was clearly wrong - Dr. Pearson wasn't there to talk about religion. Why didn't she say, "I was wrong. Thanks for driving all this way to talk to our kids about kindness."
Why? Probably because the professor asked that Ms. Cox be kept away for the professor's protection. From her own account, "I hid in the office while Chris and the sheriff escorted her down to the gym where I was to speak."
This doesn't change the fact that the professor has a huge blind spot about her own deep prejudice, and like many SJW's, thinks that understanding and tolerance are one-way streets--only they need to be understood and tolerated.
She is an openly qu**r woman, but is married to a man? I'm not sure I'm following that.
Jeff - it's easy. Mind your own business.
She's made it everyone's business by writing that article. If you're going to defame an entire town you should expect to have some of the spotlight shine your way.
She wanted attention. She demanded attention. She got attention. And how she's claiming to be a victim.
Good heavens - a 64-year old woman wrote a negative Facebook comment questioning why this professor was coming to their town, and said professor cries about fearing a lynch mob. If she was actually afraid, she could simply have called law enforcement. End of story.
I asked a question, Derek. Does that trigger you?
No. It is silly that it needs to be explained that nobody owes you an explanation about their gender or sexual preference. Even if they started the conversation.
Oh - gotcha, Derek. So this professor LOUDLY AND PROUDLY calls her self a "Queen [sic] Muslim." Obviously she does so for the shock value, attention, and get out of jail free card it carries.
Then she mentions calling her husband - noting that he is a man.
And people like YOU get all bent out of shape when somebody notices the oddity of that. Obviously, you and your ilk are a good share of the problem here.
Art Eichler One data point in the demise of sound, objective journalism at OWH
Wow, to come in late on this is to be amazed! The usual predictable hate-mongers were out in force but they were joined by enough newcomers to demonstrate why appealing to the worst in people is such a successful tactic for Trump. I thought more Nebraskans were better than that, but the shameful evidence is here, in front of my eyes. Thank you, Joe Dejka.
