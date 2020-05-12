We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Voters backed two metro Omaha school bond issues Tuesday by wide margins.

It was anybody’s guess whether the economic concerns over COVID-19 might sink the measures in the Millard and Springfield Platteview districts.

At press time, nearly 60% of voters supported the $125 million Millard bond issue. Springfield Platteview’s $28.5 million proposal won with even greater support.

“I’m a little shocked, surprised and grateful,” said Brett Richards, superintendent of Springfield Platteview.

He said the goal is to break ground on the new Springfield Elementary School by early October.

The property tax levy won’t increase because Springfield Platteview has seen increasing property valuations, particularly from new businesses along the Highway 50 corridor in Sarpy County.

The bond issue also will pay for additions to Westmont Elementary School.

Millard officials said their $125 million bond issue will require at most a 1-cent increase in the property tax levy. That means a $20 annual hike for a $200,000 house.

Linda Poole, Millard’s school board president, said her community “always stands up for schools.”

She said the wide margin reflects the community’s faith in the board.

“I’m glad the kids got a win,” she said.

Millard’s bond issue will pay for maintenance, renovation, safety and security.

If necessary, the projects could be spaced out to reduce the financial impact on taxpayers, she said.