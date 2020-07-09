All Millard Public Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks next school year when they cannot social distance, according to health protocols the district released Thursday.
Students will be asked to put on their masks when they enter the building.
Students who take the bus to school also will be required to wear masks and sit in assigned seats, the protocols say.
Drivers will wear masks and wipe down the bus surfaces between routes.
District officials previously indicated they were leaning toward required masking, but the protocols make it official.
Board president Linda Poole said the district is following the advice of the medical community that masks make a difference in protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
She said the district's goal has been to figure out a way to get kids back into school safely and avoid having to learn remotely.
"The best way to do that is having people wear masks," she said.
She said some teachers were concerned about returning to work if a mask requirement were not in place.
Poole said district officials are still working out what consequences a student would face for refusing to wear a mask.
A child could be exempted from the mask requirement with a note from a pediatrician, she said.
She said officials are also working on how to allow students breaks from wearing a mask during the school day.
The protocols provide the most detailed glimpse yet of what school operations will look like in Millard schools when students return Aug. 10.
Large pep rallies, school assemblies and field trips may be prohibited. In the cafeterias, there will be social distancing and no self-serve items.
Social distancing at mealtime will be achieved by using "traditional and non-traditional eating spaces" and staggered eating schedules.
All food will be served by gloved and masked employees. Students will be allowed to bring lunches from home.
Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located throughout each school.
Students and staff will sanitize their hands upon entering and exiting the building, each classroom and cafeteria.
Desks and tables will be cleaned between student use.
Shared materials like books, elementary musical instruments and art supplies will be wiped down between uses.
Parents will be asked to screen children at home for temperature, cough, sore throat and other symptoms. The district may randomly screen students, the protocols say.
Visitors, lunch guests and volunteers will also not be allowed into buildings.
The protocols also indicate how officials will respond if a COVID-19 case is confirmed in a school.
The individual will be excluded from the school and allowed to return based upon the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is in effect at the time.
School officials would work with health departments to determine how others in the classroom and building would be impacted. Officials would look at the level of community spread, whether that person was wearing a mask, and who came in contact with them.
As for sports and activities, the protocols indicate the district will follow the Nebraska School Activities Association's rules on such things as scheduling, practices and games.
