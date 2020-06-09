...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
Millard students likely wear masks in the fall, and other districts haven't ruled it out
Although officials hope to start on time, the calendar could be modified, including a potential late start and trimming out breaks.
Whatever plans are implemented, officials said they are aware of the burden that distance learning and irregular class schedules would put on working parents and staff with children.
Officials said they expect to adhere to the state’s recommended guidance, including the recommendation that masks be worn when social distancing is not feasible.
Board President Linda Poole said some decisions are made at the state level and the district has no control. “If they say kids have to come to school with masks on, yeah, they do ... ,” she said. “So some of it we don’t have control of, but we’re trying to do what’s best for kids and our community.”
It’s not clear if other districts will take the same approach as Millard. When asked about requiring masks when school starts, most Omaha metro area public school officials told The World-Herald that it’s too early to say for sure.
Officials in the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools have ordered masks for their staff.
“We have put in an order for masks — not the disposable — the cloth double-sided,” Papillion-La Vista Superintendent Andy Rikli said.
“Our hope on the student side is that we’re going to order some masks for students,” he said. “I don’t know if we will get to a point where we will order one mask for every student.”
School officials are still not sure if students will be learning remotely, face to face or some combination in the fall because of COVID-19.
Rikli said if students are allowed back in school every day, and the health department requires masks, his district may have to order more.
If students are again learning remotely, then there won’t be a need, he said.
Omaha Public Schools spokesman Jeremy Maskel said Monday that with both the federal Centers for Disease Control and Nebraska Department of Education recommending masks, “it is part of our consideration when planning.”
“The specifics, though, will be determined as we get closer to the coming school year and have more information on health conditions and guidance,” he said.
OPS officials want to maximize in-person learning time for students, while prioritizing health and safety, he said.
Current CDC guidance says schools should “teach and reinforce use of cloth face coverings.”
The CDC also says schools can determine in collaboration with state and local health officials “whether and how to implement” the guidance in light of local circumstances.
The CDC says face coverings may be challenging for students, especially young ones, to wear in all-day settings such as school.
Face coverings should be worn by staff and students as feasible, it says, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult.
Coverings should not be placed on children under 2 or those who have trouble breathing or are unable to remove them without assistance.
State guidance effective Monday recommends masks as well as a limit on class sizes.
It allows groups of up to 20 people to gather for summer school, camps and programs, which could be extended to the fall and guide districts.
David Andreason, 2, receives a measles vaccination during a free clinic at Jackson School in 1972. The free shots were available to youngsters through 10 years old. Howard Hansen, a staff member of the Omaha City-County Health Department, held the boy. The high-pressure gun shot vaccine through the skin.
Gregory Gonyea, 5, receives a rubella inoculation in 1970 at an immunization clinic at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In spite of a worried look at the inoculation gun, Gonyea later said the shot "didn't really hurt but it sure scared me."
Lisa Steimer, 9, gets a shot in the arm at Westgate School in 1975. The Nebraska and Omaha-Douglas County Health Departments staged free measles clinics in schools after reported cases reached epidemic levels.
Creighton University law student Tony Davis presents his measles certificate to gain entry to the Law College building in 1990. Assistant dean David Paul and his secretary, Paulette Sheridan, staff the checkpoint.
Nurse Susan Lampe gives a shot to Tom Deignan, 13, an eighth-grader at Millard North Middle School, during a measles reimmunization clinic at the school in 1989.Two cases of measles had been diagnosed among the school’s students. The health department held the clinic for students who had received the measles vaccine before they were 15 months old.
Elwin Taylor, an employee of the Omaha City-County Health Department, clowns with the vaccine jet injector gun during a 1972 immunization effort at Walnut Hill School in Omaha. Facing off with him is Kevin Hartzell, 5. He was one of 897 youngsters to be immunized against red measles and rubella at the school.
Michala D’Ercole, a freshman at the College of St. Mary, gets a dose of the measles vaccine in 1990. College freshmen and seventh-graders were targeted for immunization under a county effort. Patricia Walkemeyer, a nurse from the Methodist College of Nursing, does the honors.
Nursing student Kim Kowalski gives a measles shot to John Gaughn of Las Vegas during a 1989 inoculation effort at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Free shots were offered to university students after a confirmed case was reported in a 20-year-old student living in a residence hall.
At a voluntary measles immunization clinic at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1989, nursing student Celeste Lentz inoculates Katie Beans, a student from Omaha. After two confirmed cases in the Abel Hall dormitory, health officials pondered mandatory vaccinations to curb the disease’s spread.
