In an email to Millard South High School parents Friday, the school's principal said a Millard South student had made threats against the school and has been arrested.
"It was brought to our attention last night that one of our students made threats against the school," Principal Heidi Weaver said in the letter. "We immediately contacted the police. They began a full investigation, and the student has been arrested.
"We are confident the police have thoroughly investigated and resolved the matter. We appreciate their swift response, and we will also follow our student code of conduct. A threat will never be tolerated."
Weaver noted that if the parents' children ever bring "any comments or concerns to you, please reach out to us."
The school is at 14905 Q St.
