A bond referendum is in the works in the Millard Public Schools district.
Residents could be asked to vote on a $125 million bond issue in May.
The effort is taking shape just two years after voters overwhelmingly approved a property tax levy override.
The bond issue would improve existing school buildings, with significant renovations to Cody and Norris Elementary Schools.
Other big-ticket projects would involve Central Middle School and Millard South High School. The bond issue would also pay for improving security, technology and building efficiency.
Every school would see some improvements, according to Chad Meisgeier, the district’s chief financial officer.
In recent years, the district’s enrollment has leveled, and it doesn’t need to build new schools.
But the average age of the district’s buildings is 38 years, with some dating to the 1960s, Meisgeier said.
“They’re starting to get a little long in the tooth,” he said.
Officials are estimating that the bond issue would require a 1-cent increase in the property tax levy.
On a $200,000 house, that would be $20 a year.
Already the district has done a preliminary public opinion poll to gauge the community’s sentiment.
The survey results, revealed to school board members Monday night, showed about 58% of likely voters polled leaning in favor of approval.
However, officials said some voters may need some convincing so soon after the levy override vote.
That vote in November 2017 authorized the school board to exceed the state’s property tax levy limit for general fund expenditures.
Board member Dave Anderson said this would be the first time the district tried a bond election so close to a levy override.
Millard bond issues have typically been spaced about five to seven years apart.
The district will have to make clear that the tax increases are for different purposes, he said.
“The levy (override) is for curriculum and people, and this is for hard assets,” Anderson said.
The override vote authorized the board members to levy up to 9 cents per $100 of tax valuation beyond the state-imposed $1.05 levy limit for general fund expenditures.
The board is currently using 2.8 cents, balancing its budget with the help of boosts in valuations and state aid this year.
Board member Mike Kennedy said board members have been good stewards of the levy override. He said he believes the public will support a bond issue as long as the board continues being prudent with spending.
A penny or two increase for bonds now, he said, would be “better than whacking taxpayers down the road.”
Millard voters last approved a bond issue in 2013. That one totaled $79.9 million, more than a third of which was spent on improving school security.
Two years earlier, voters had rejected a $140.8 million bond issue that was criticized as too large, especially during the bad economy at the time.
