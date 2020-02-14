Julie Nahimov is ending her senior year with a trophy — through dancing, a passion she’s had since she was 4 years old.

The 17-year-old Millard North High School senior is part of the Millard North Dance Team, which won a national championship at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Championships in Orlando, Florida.

The team won first place for pom dance and second place for varsity jazz.

“I was so excited. It was so surreal to win,” the senior said. “It was amazing. “

This is the second time the team has claimed a national championship. Last year, the team won first place for both jazz and pom dance.

Andrea Feltz and her sister, Mila O’Brien, both teach family consumer science at Millard North and coach the 21-member Mustangs.

For Feltz, the head coach, the pressure to win intensified after last year's success.

“Trying to defend a title is even harder than trying to win a title, so it was equally as exciting and amazing,” said Feltz, who has coached since 2003.

The competition included 320 teams from 36 states, according to Sheila Noone, a media manager for Varsity Spirit, which is the parent company of the Universal Dance Association.

Team members had practiced their choreography skills and dance techniques for the national competition since the beginning of last school year. The team practiced four days a week, totaling seven to eight hours a week. Some practices began at 6 a.m.

The girls also practiced on their own time to improve their skills, Feltz said. They recorded themselves on video so coaches could watch and offer feedback.

“We hold the girls to a very high, high standards, but yet we also are very loving and encouraging,” Feltz said. “We want them to be their best.”

The team continues to work hard to prepare for upcoming state dance competitions.

Nahimov said she will always cherish the memories of the team and the people she has met along the way.

“I fell in love with the team. The coaches are so amazing,” Nahimov said. “And it’s so fun to be performing at competitions and then sharing our school spirit.”

