The 15 Omaha Public Schools teachers who won the 2020 Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards have a combined 235 years with the district.
Each of the winners receives $10,000 and $1,000 in McDonald’s gift cards. A dinner held in their honor has been postponed due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The award, handed out each year since 1988, goes to OPS nominees with at least two years of teaching experience. The award is named for an aunt of Omaha investor Warren Buffett who taught high school home economics in OPS for more than 35 years.
Awardees are nominated by colleagues, students and parents.
Melissa Bauldwin
Special education teacher at Burke High School
Bachelor’s from Minnesota State University
14 years with OPS
Mary Ann Colasacco
Guidance counselor at Dundee Elementary School
Bachelor’s from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and master’s from George Mason University
22 years with OPS
Ranae Duncan
Journalism teacher at Bryan High School
Bachelor’s from the University of Nebraska at Omaha
10 years with OPS
Diane Eubanks
English/language arts teacher at Buffett Middle School
Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNO
31 years with OPS
Justine Garman
Journalism teacher at Benson High School
Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney
15 years with OPS
LaJoy Green
Guidance counselor at North High School
Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNO
9 years with OPS
Amy Hiddleston
Social studies teacher at Accelere
Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNO and the College of St. Mary
9 years with OPS
Kristy Lee
Math teacher at Marrs Middle School
Bachelor’s degree from UNO and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Concordia University
15 years with OPS
Deborah Merrill
Kindergarten teacher at Adams Elementary School
Bachelor’s degree from UNO, master’s degrees from UNO and Midland University
20 years with OPS
Thomas Miller
Music teacher at Buffett Middle School
Bachelor’s degree from UNO
11 years with OPS
Rod Mullen
Social studies teacher at Central High School
Bachelor’s degree from UNO
22 years with OPS
Anthony Razor
Social studies teacher at Burke High School
Bachelor’s degrees from UNO, master’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University
11 years with OPS
Nick Wennstedt
Social studies teacher at Bryan High School
Bachelor’s degree from UNO and master’s from Nebraska Wesleyan
14 years with OPS
Craig Wiles
Fifth grade teacher at Crestridge Elementary School
Bachelor’s degree from UNL and master’s degree from Doane College
20 years with OPS
Lindsey Wilson
Social studies teacher at Morton Middle School
Bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa and master’s degree from Concordia University
12 years with OPS
World-Herald staff writer Natalie Saenz contributed to this report.
