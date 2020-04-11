The 15 Omaha Public Schools teachers who won the 2020 Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards have a combined 235 years with the district.

Each of the winners receives $10,000 and $1,000 in McDonald’s gift cards. A dinner held in their honor has been postponed due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The award, handed out each year since 1988, goes to OPS nominees with at least two years of teaching experience. The award is named for an aunt of Omaha investor Warren Buffett who taught high school home economics in OPS for more than 35 years.

Awardees are nominated by colleagues, students and parents.

Melissa Bauldwin

Special education teacher at Burke High School

Bachelor’s from Minnesota State University

14 years with OPS

Mary Ann Colasacco

Guidance counselor at Dundee Elementary School

Bachelor’s from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and master’s from George Mason University

22 years with OPS

Ranae Duncan

Journalism teacher at Bryan High School

Bachelor’s from the University of Nebraska at Omaha

10 years with OPS

Diane Eubanks

English/language arts teacher at Buffett Middle School

Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNO

31 years with OPS

Justine Garman

Journalism teacher at Benson High School

Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney

15 years with OPS

LaJoy Green

Guidance counselor at North High School

Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNO

9 years with OPS

Amy Hiddleston

Social studies teacher at Accelere

Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNO and the College of St. Mary

9 years with OPS

Kristy Lee

Math teacher at Marrs Middle School

Bachelor’s degree from UNO and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Concordia University

15 years with OPS

Deborah Merrill

Kindergarten teacher at Adams Elementary School

Bachelor’s degree from UNO, master’s degrees from UNO and Midland University

20 years with OPS

Thomas Miller

Music teacher at Buffett Middle School

Bachelor’s degree from UNO

11 years with OPS

Rod Mullen

Social studies teacher at Central High School

Bachelor’s degree from UNO

22 years with OPS

Anthony Razor

Social studies teacher at Burke High School

Bachelor’s degrees from UNO, master’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University

11 years with OPS

Nick Wennstedt

Social studies teacher at Bryan High School

Bachelor’s degree from UNO and master’s from Nebraska Wesleyan

14 years with OPS

Craig Wiles

Fifth grade teacher at Crestridge Elementary School

Bachelor’s degree from UNL and master’s degree from Doane College

20 years with OPS

Lindsey Wilson

Social studies teacher at Morton Middle School

Bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa and master’s degree from Concordia University

12 years with OPS

World-Herald staff writer Natalie Saenz contributed to this report.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Tags

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email