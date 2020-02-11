Lincoln voters on Tuesday approved a $290 million bond issue for the construction of three schools and other improvements.

At 7 p.m., with 84% of the vote tallied, the measure had been endorsed by 61% of voters and opposed by 39%.

The bonds will pay for two new high schools a new elementary school and improvements throughout the district. The bond issue will not require a tax hike, according to the school district. Instead, bonds will be paid off through existing the existing levy rate.

The election was held by mail. Proponents of the bond issue hailed the vote as an indication of Lincoln's strong support for its schools and community.

