PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT:
HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX
&&
FORECAST INFORMATION FOR
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET...OR 2.1 FEET BELOW
FLOOD STAGE.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 11:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
1 of 2
Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed after winning the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. Hartmann teaches science and English at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, a 185-student middle school she calls “small but mighty.” She’s the only teacher in Nebraska to win this year.
Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, shakes hands with Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Tuesday after being awarded a Milken Educator Award at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln.
Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed after winning the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. Hartmann teaches science and English at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, a 185-student middle school she calls “small but mighty.” She’s the only teacher in Nebraska to win this year.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, shakes hands with Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Tuesday after being awarded a Milken Educator Award at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln.
LINCOLN — When Lyndsay Hartmann’s name was called Tuesday, she smiled and gave a little wave to the cheering students.
The middle school science and English teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln had just been told that she had won a Milken Educator Award. And the $25,000 check that comes with it.
The announcement was made during a school assembly.
“I come to school to teach students, not to get $25,000 checks,” Hartmann told reporters after the announcement.
The Milken Educator Awards are called the “Oscars of teaching” by some. Teachers can’t apply for the award and don’t know they are under consideration.
“You don’t find us. We find you,” said Jane Foley, Milken Educator Awards senior vice president.
Hartmann is the only teacher in Nebraska to win this year.
Very few people know which teacher has won the award ahead of the announcement. Teachers on Tuesday brought their students into the gym for what obviously was a special assembly.
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley — no relation to Jane Foley — was there. So was Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt.
Jane Foley explained the award to the crowd before Hartmann was honored. Afterward, Hartmann said that as she listened, she hoped she would be the recipient, but she said she wouldn’t have been surprised had the award gone to any teacher in the building.
“I work with so many other amazing individuals that deserve this award just as much as I do,” she said.
Hartmann called the school “small but mighty.”
The Lincoln school has 185 students in preschool through eighth grade. The majority of the students go on to attend Lincoln Pius X High School.
Hartmann founded both a coding club at the school and a student mentoring program to help younger elementary students with reading.
She also founded the school’s peer mentoring program for new teachers and developed the school’s annual science fair.
Principal Kristine Placek said Hartmann is focused on preparing her students for high school and college and takes them to visit both.
Hartmann graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013.
When asked about her teaching philosophy, Hartmann said she views her students as individuals.
“As much as you can bring them and their interests into teaching, the easier it is to connect them to the real world and see their place in it,” Hartmann said.
The awards first were given by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987 to recognize teaching excellence. The awards are intended to inspire educators and emphasize the importance of joining the teaching profession.
The awards are being presented at 40 schools across the nation this year.
1 of 12
Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, shakes hands with Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Tuesday after being awarded a Milken Educator Award at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln.
Students celebrate Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, after she was announced as a recipient of a $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Senior Vice President of the Milken Family Foundation Dr. Jane Foley shares with the students gathered in the gymnasium that they are gathered for the assembly to recognize one of the teachers at the school Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, thanks the Milken Family Foundation, students and her fellow colleagues after receiving a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley thanks Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, for her commitment to education and congratulates her on being awarded a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
St. Patrick Catholic School Principal Kristine Placek thanks everyone for joining in the surprise of awarding Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
St. Patrick Catholic School teacher Lyndsay Hartmann, center, stands with former Nebraska educators who were awarded the Milken Educator Award, as she thanks the Milken Family Foundation, students and her fellow colleagues after receiving the award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed after winning the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. Hartmann teaches science and English at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, a 185-student middle school she calls “small but mighty.” She’s the only teacher in Nebraska to win this year.
Photos: Lincoln teacher receives Milken Educator Award
1 of 12
Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, shakes hands with Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Tuesday after being awarded a Milken Educator Award at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School smiles after being awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Students celebrate Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, after she was announced as a recipient of a $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Students recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a school assembly at St. Patrick Catholic School on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Senior Vice President of the Milken Family Foundation Dr. Jane Foley shares with the students gathered in the gymnasium that they are gathered for the assembly to recognize one of the teachers at the school Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, thanks the Milken Family Foundation, students and her fellow colleagues after receiving a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley thanks Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, for her commitment to education and congratulates her on being awarded a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, is hugged by Julie Martin, a former Milken Educator Award recipient, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Patrick Catholic School Principal Kristine Placek thanks everyone for joining in the surprise of awarding Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Patrick Catholic School teacher Lyndsay Hartmann, center, stands with former Nebraska educators who were awarded the Milken Educator Award, as she thanks the Milken Family Foundation, students and her fellow colleagues after receiving the award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed after winning the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. Hartmann teaches science and English at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, a 185-student middle school she calls “small but mighty.” She’s the only teacher in Nebraska to win this year.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Patrick Catholic School teacher Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed by local news outlets after being awarded the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.