The Lincoln Board of Education next week will consider buying two properties where the district could build high schools — one in northwest Lincoln and one in southeast Lincoln.

The properties would be large enough for high schools and athletic complexes, the district said.

Two agreements will be up for first reading at Tuesday’s meeting, followed by a second reading and vote by the board at its Dec. 10 meeting:

• Ringneck, LLC: 118.6 acres for approximately $5.8 million that stretches from approximately Northwest 48th to Northwest 56th Streets and West Holdrege to West Vine Streets.

• Ag Invest, LLC: 143.7 acres for approximately $3.6 million that sits east of 70th Street and north of Saltillo Road.

The Lincoln Public Schools district currently has six high schools: Lincoln High, Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest.

