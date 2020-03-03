LINCOLN — Nebraska students would be taught about the Holocaust, slavery and “racial massacres” under an amendment adopted Tuesday by state lawmakers.
Currently, the state has a requirement to provide multicultural education to K-12 students, focusing on the “culture, history and contributions” of African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans.
But State Sens. Sara Howard and Ernie Chambers, both of Omaha, worked to broaden what should be taught by offering amendments to a noncontroversial bill being debated Tuesday.
Howard’s amendment would require instruction about the Holocaust, and Chambers — who got the original multicultural education law passed — would require teaching about “slavery, lynching and racial massacres in America.”
Chambers, who is in his last year as a state senator, said that if the Holocaust was to be taught, crimes against “black humanity” should not be ignored.
“They did more horrendous things to us than they did to the Jews in Germany,” the senator said. “It wasn’t organized on such a massive scale.”
Chambers related, in graphic terms, a series of violent incidents in American history in which blacks were victimized, including the lynchings of Will Brown in Omaha in 1919 and Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955. He also read from a recent article about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, when white mobs killed at least 300 people after invading and setting ablaze the black section of Tulsa.
“What Americans want to do is bury it, and paper over it,” Chambers said of such lynchings and violence. He said they were “as bad as the Nazis, as bad as Hitler.”
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, however, objected to the amendment from Chambers, saying it went beyond an agreement he had reached with Howard to add only teaching about the Holocaust.
Groene said that his own Irish ancestors were subjected to slavery by the English, and that it’s wrong to single out the slavery imposed on blacks. All genocide and slavery is “evil,” he said.
“One slavery is not worse than another slavery in the world, one genocide is not worse than another genocide,” Groene said. It is a disservice to students, he said, to single it out.
The senator added that “using the word ‘white’ over and over is racist … this is what’s wrong about America. It isn’t white or black or Asian, it’s American.”
Groene, who heads the committee that advanced the bill being amended, said Chambers’ proposal hadn’t been introduced as a bill and undergone a public hearing. Because of that, he said the idea should be put off a year so it could be vetted like other proposals.
Chambers harshly disagreed, saying that what Africans faced was much worse and that Groene’s comments reflected his “ignorance.”
Black people, Chambers said, were hauled away in chains, shipped across the Atlantic Ocean, sold at auction, and then bred “like chickens and livestock.” Pregnant women were lynched and young girls were raped, the senator said, and men were hanged and their sexual organs cut off.
He added that he was allowed to offer the amendment under the rules.
Howard said her promise to Groene was to pull her Holocaust amendment if Chambers had an objection that couldn’t be fixed. But his amendment on lynchings and slavery was his fix, she said.
In the end, lawmakers adopted Chambers’ amendment on a 34-3 vote and gave first-round approval to the amended Legislative Bill 1131. The bill still must undergo two more rounds of debate and obtain the approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts before becoming law.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Where as I agree with including both Holocaust and the racial crimes as important history to study, I do not agree that the racial crimes are worse than what happened during the Holocaust...both are equally horrific, both show the absolute lows into which humanity can fall.
Agree. Chambers goes off the deep end on this subject. That said studying the horrors of slavery and the holocaust are needed. What is not needed is a contest as to which was worse.
Ole Ernie has been off the deep end for decades. He absolutely loves attention, loves hyperbole, and loves to get his name in the spotlight.
He does NOT, however, love the people of his own race that he represents. Shoot, the guy lives in Bellevue.
I'm about to lynch myself after Chambers' BS.
I grew up in Dublin. I'm not a fake Irishman like Groene, whose great grandfather on his mother's side came from Longford nearly two centuries ago.
The Irish were never invaded by the Romans. They did not, as far as we know, take us as slaves. And while the British did nothing to earn our affection they did not enslave the Irish. This is a right-wing talking point.
And Groene's great grandfather may have been conscripted, but he joined up 3 weeks before the end of the Civil War. He never saw action. My cousins in America did. One was killed at the Battle of the Wilderness; Another lies in Arlington. A third died in a veterans home in Brooklyn in 1912. They all volunteered for the Union.
I stand with Ernie Chambers.
Leftists always stand lock-step together. Thinking is not allowed.
