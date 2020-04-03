The news was expected.
But when the directed health measure from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts made it a reality, it still was hard for school staff, students and families to stomach.
Wednesday night, the governor told schools statewide to operate without students in their buildings through May 31. Schools in the Omaha area end their school years prior to that date. His directive applies to all public and parochial schools.
Ricketts also canceled extracurricular activities, meaning no spring sports season in Nebraska high schools.
Prior to Ricketts’ decision, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt recommended that the state’s schools not return to normal operations this school year.
Now, students around the state will finish the school year doing remote learning from home.
“A big part of this is just working together, parents and teachers really together, to understand what’s critical learning at this point in time,” Blomstedt said Thursday.
In a letter to families, a spokeswoman for the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools said district officials didn’t know Ricketts’ order was coming Wednesday night.
“However, we support the decision to take whatever steps are necessary to keep our community safe and healthy and get us back on track for school in the fall,” the letter said.
Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin acknowledged in a letter to families that the school year is not ending as many had hoped.
Sutfin said his district will continue with remote learning.
“Our goals are simple,” Sutfin wrote. “We want to do everything we can to connect our children with their teachers and classmates and to continue moving them forward in their learning.”
The Omaha Public Schools have canceled proms for all seven of its high schools.
“We know this is disappointing and we wish it were different,” OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan wrote in a letter to students. “What is most important right now is your health and keeping your family safe.”
In another letter, Logan said the district is working on “solutions and next steps” on commencement ceremonies and academic credits.
The last day of school for students in the Westside Community Schools district has been moved up to May 13, officials announced Thursday.
Since the closures began early last month, Westside staff have been planning for the worst-case scenario of students not returning to school at all.
Brandi Paul, a district spokeswoman, said Thursday that district officials were in meetings discussing how to implement those plans and thinking of new things to consider.
What about leftover apples stored in students’ lockers? How will students turn in their laptops when the school year ends?
Paul said her district will try to reschedule prom and graduation for seniors in June. Whether those events happen depends on the advice of health officials. If those things can’t happen by June 30, the district will look at holding a virtual graduation and canceling prom.
“It’s just awful,” Paul said of the senior year disruptions.
Michael Ashton, superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha, said in a note to parents that remote learning will be unique to each Catholic school.
Bellevue Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Rippe said on Twitter that students and staff enjoyed occasional snow days or even two snow days in a row.
“Very few,” he said, “are enjoying what is happening today.”
