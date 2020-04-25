We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Lunch lady Sharon Schaefer hasn’t had a day off since March 11.

Marathon shifts begin between 5 and 6 a.m. when she starts organizing another meal or sourcing the right produce for the Gretna Public Schools’ emergency food program.

Weekends are busy, too. There are employee Zoom meetings, replies to parents and chats with other food and nutrition directors who together are trying to pull off the same massive feat: feeding hungry kids across the United States.

She’s tired, she admits.

“It’s definitely worth it when you think about all these families,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer and her crew fed 600 families March 17, the first time they offered drive-up meals. A month later, it’s more than 4,250 breakfasts and lunches a week.

Thanks to a combination of federal lunch money and contributions from the community, they’re not just feeding hungry kids, but hungry families, too. The district plans to continue the new coronavirus relief effort as long as the need exists.

“With three kids at home, this just takes a little bit of the burden off,” Maggie Gorman said as she picked up meals for her family on Tuesday.

Superintendent Rich Beran says people may think Gretna is an affluent community, but even before the pandemic, 10% to 12% of the 5,600 students in his district received free and reduced-price lunches.

The need was there. So Beran wasn’t surprised that within hours of announcing that schools were closing, Schaefer had a plan in place to ensure that no kids would go hungry. She just didn’t realize how many that would involve.

“I think as time goes on, more and more employers are stressed about maintaining those salaries and more and more families are stressed by those hard decisions,” Schaefer said. “You don’t need to add food insecurity to what people are dealing with.”

Schaefer and her staff are used to preparing 3,000 to 5,000 lunches every school day. But now meals are all to go, which adds extra steps. Families receive a mix of fresh salads, sandwiches and complete meals, sacked up in McKinney’s Food Center bags.

“We’re sending frozen pizzas to homes,” she said. “We have a school recipe the kids love.”

Staffers making and packing meals are divided between Whitetail Creek Elementary and Gretna High School to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Heaven forbid that anyone enters who doesn’t belong, Beran said.

“She is just absolutely resolute about nobody being in the kitchen except for her staff,” he said. “I completely understand. Every time someone is in there, you have to clean it from end to end again.”

Tuesday and Thursday mornings are pickup days at the two schools. Prep days are Monday and Wednesday. Friday, Schaefer does menu planning.

She frequently consults other people in the same job via Facebook. They share ideas, from a tasty salad to packaging solutions. There are lots of late-night calls, too, as they learn the process on the fly.

She couldn’t pull this off without them or her giving staff, Schaefer said. She’s grateful that their work to help Gretna families is keeping so many employed, even if for only a few hours a week.

Schaefer’s day doesn’t end after meals are served, although there is one bonus with takeout. “There are many, many fewer dishes than ever before.”

She returns home after a 12-hour shift to eat dinner and then do more planning. It’s lights out at 9 p.m. for her, something teenage sons Thomas and James don’t enjoy.

“They are starting to tease me,” she said. “They say it’s not fair that we have to stop our video games just because you’re tired.”

They don’t get the same reward that Schaefer does when a family picks up meals for the week and she sees excited waves from the car for the lunch lady.

“You are connecting with those families in a way they really need,” Schaefer said. “It’s such a gift. We fuel the education. We can’t lose that just because the kids aren’t in the building.”