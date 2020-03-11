All three of Iowa’s major public universities announced Wednesday that they will move to online classes beginning March 23, as will Drake University, a private college in Des Moines.

Uncertainty over the new coronavirus outbreak led to the decision. Spring break will start at the end of this week and continue to March 23 at Iowa State, Iowa, Northern Iowa and Drake. The institutions will reassess in early April.

At the University of Iowa, students may return to residence halls and campus dining halls after spring break. However, lectures, classes, seminars and other activities in classrooms will “move to virtual instruction to the greatest extent possible,” Iowa said through a press release.

Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, also has moved to online courses. Fremont is the community in which a woman, now critically ill with coronavirus disease, played in a basketball tournament at the end of February.

