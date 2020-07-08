Nebraska and Iowa colleges might not be hit severely by a new federal order affecting international students, but higher education leaders nationwide are cringing.
International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall under new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration authorities.
The guidelines, issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provide additional pressure for universities to reopen even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. Colleges received the guidance the same day that some institutions, including Harvard University, announced that all instruction will be offered remotely.
Leslie Reed, a spokeswoman for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said her institution will provide a blend of in-person and online courses.
Thus, she said, “we believe the impact to international students at UNL would be minimal.”
Reed said UNL values its international students “and will continue to work with them to ensure their success.”
An incomplete survey of colleges and universities in Nebraska and Iowa indicated that most or all will provide a mixture of online work and on-campus studies.
Higher education organizations decried the order. The American Council on Education called it “horrifying.”
Tom Harnisch of the Colorado-based State Higher Education Executive Officers Association called the order confusing, disruptive and damaging to American colleges.
“The disruption stemming from this rule will not be forgotten by international students, their families and other countries,” said Harnisch, a vice president of the organization.
President Donald Trump has insisted that schools and colleges return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.
Soon after the guidance was released, Trump repeated on Twitter that schools must reopen this fall, adding that Democrats want to keep schools closed “for political reasons, not for health reasons.”
“They think it will help them in November,” Trump wrote. “Wrong, the people get it!”
Under the updated rules, international students must take at least some of their classes in person. New visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online. And even at colleges offering a mix of in-person and online courses this fall, international students will be barred from taking all their classes online.
It creates an urgent dilemma for thousands of international students who became stranded in the U.S. last spring after the coronavirus forced their classes to move online. Those attending schools that are staying online must “depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction,” according to the guidance.
Harnisch said international students “contribute billions” of dollars to the American economy. Even if they took a program that was fully online, he said, they would learn about the U.S., and other students would learn from them.
“International students are incredibly important to the fabric of American campuses,” he said.
Higher education experts generally say that the number of international students in the U.S. began to drop several years ago. They predicted even before the order that travel restrictions, coronavirus worries and political rhetoric will further reduce the population of international students here.
The international education group NAFSA blasted the rules and said schools should be given the authority to make decisions that are right for their own campuses.
Almost 400,000 foreigners received student visas in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, down more than 40% from four years earlier. School administrations partly blame visa processing delays.
Losing many or all international students could be disastrous for some colleges. Many depend on tuition revenue from international students, who typically pay higher tuition rates. Last year, universities in the U.S. attracted almost 1.1 million students from abroad.
The report includes material from the Associated Press.
