Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said district officials initially started planning for all students to return to school this fall.
But then officials started looking at utilization rates of schools, or what percentage of a school is being used. Logan said many OPS schools exceed 100% usage.
Could students properly socially distance if all students returned to school?
“We concluded that it was impossible for us to have our families be comfortable with our ability to socially distance at 100% of all students being back,” Logan said.
Logan, speaking during a virtual town hall on Thursday, said her email inbox is full of feedback from families who are nervous about sending their kids back to school, some who want a 100% return and others who love the district’s plan for starting the school year.
OPS students will be divided into two groups, each of which will attend school in person part of the week when school resumes in August.
Students whose names start with A through K would attend every Monday and Tuesday. Those whose names start with L through Z would attend every Thursday and Friday. The groups would attend on alternate Wednesdays.
In homes with more than one student last name, attendance days will be based on the oldest student’s name.
On off days, students would be learning at home. District officials are calling it the Family 3/2 Model.
Logan said she knows child care will be an issue on at-home learning days but she hopes that with community efforts, the spread of the coronavirus will slow so much that all students can return to school five days a week.
During the town hall, district officials outlined how things will look different for OPS students down to getting on and off the school bus.
Students will have to wear masks on the bus and sanitize their hands as they enter.
Lisa Sterba, chief operations officer for OPS, said students will load onto the bus starting in the back and then move to the front and alternate seats and sides of the bus.
Inside the school, Sterba said officials are looking at alternating transitions so seventh graders might transfer classes at a different time than eighth graders, and also at whether to assign lockers to students, which students touch and congregate around.
With two exceptions, all middle and high school principals are working to create block schedules for students to limit transfers during the day. Omaha South High School and Central High School will not have block schedules.
“They are our two largest high schools and moving from their nine period day to the block period just wasn’t possible this school year,” said Melissa Comine, chief academic officer for OPS.
As parents get ready to send students back to school, Logan said they should be prepared for there to be cases of COVID-19 in schools. If students and staff are wearing masks, there will be more options for not having school interrupted.
“It’s not cliché to say we that we’re in this together,” Logan said. “We will come out on the other side of this stronger. I am very confident of that.”
