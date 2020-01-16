...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY
WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Girls compete in the 100-meter dash during the second heat of the Class C preliminary round in the NSAA state track and field championships at Omaha Burke High School in 2017.
A call for donations has gone out to alumni of Omaha Burke High School.
In order for renovations to the school’s stadium to begin in June, $150,000 still must be raised before May.
Three sisters, Amy Scott, Karen Dixon and Sandy Parker, have agreed to provide a matching donation for the stadium renovation project if Burke alumni can raise $300,000, according to a press release from the Omaha Public Schools Foundation.
Alumni need to raise $150,000 more to meet the sisters’ match.
“Our beloved Burke stadium is in dire need of updating,” Lisa Carlson said. “Our renovation plans will bring the stadium up to current standards for everyone to enjoy.”
Carlson, a representative of Burke Family of Champions, said anyone who feels strongly about keeping the state track meet in Omaha can donate, but alumni have to contribute the $150,000 for the sisters' match.
The Burke Family of Champions, a fundraising organization administered by the Omaha Public Schools Foundation, is asking for the donations. More information about how to donate can be found on the website burkefamilyofchampions.org.
Donors already have raised $2.2 million in private funds for the project.
Burke has hosted the state track meet since 1972.
The $2.4 million total renovation is the biggest yet for the stadium. Carlson said after the money is raised, the renovations will have to be done around the state track meet, football season and other things planned for the stadium.
Almost all of the renovations to Burke Stadium since its opening in 1967 have been to the field and track. Money from an OPS bond issue was used to pay for paving of the stadium’s west parking lot, which opened last year.
Other recent work around the stadium includes new stairs on the east side, the removal of trees and the planting of new trees.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
